PM Modi's 100th 'Mann Ki Baat' Episode to be Broadcasted Globally, Over 1 Lakh Indian Booths to Tune In

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning grand celebrations for the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio programme “Mann ki Baat" set to be broadcasted on April 30, 2023, sources said on Wednesday.

Extensive preparations are underway and BJP National Secretary JP Nadda has assigned a team of National General Secretaries to create a massive strategy to put things into action on the ground while ensuring the success of this initiative.

“We are planning to telecast the 100th episode of the Mann Ki Baat program at more than one lakh booths across the country, to reach every corner of the nation. Additionally, we are planning to broadcast this special edition of this show globally, given the popularity of PM Modi around the world," a BJP source told News18, adding party workers have seen “on various occasions foreign leaders praising Prime Minister Modi and his works."

Sources have also said that chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and other top leaders have been asked to put all efforts to make the event a grand success.

All the individuals whom the Prime Minister has mentioned in Mann Ki Baat over the years will be honoured in their respective states or felicitated in Delhi. The Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardees, mentioned by PM Modi in the show, will also be honoured, they said.

The party has made plans to identify 100 locations in each Lok Sabha constituency where Mann Ki Baat will be heard by people from different walks of life. Local BJP leaders have been asked to engage more intellectuals from various fields in the program and share photographs of it on a party app and social media.

Teams led by National BJP General Secretary Dushyant Gautam and Vinod Tawde will make all the preparations for the 100th edition of the radio program. It is believed that the reason behind honouring individuals whose names have been mentioned by the PM in Mann Ki Baat for their commendable work is to encourage more people to work for society and to also bring awareness about such unsung heroes.

The Mann ki Baat programme which was started on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami on October 3, 2014, has covered various topics.

