PM Modi's Independence Day 2023 Speech Reflects New India's Aspiration and Influence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the situation in Manipur, which witnessed violence in the past few weeks, was improving and urged the people in the northeastern state to build on the peace restored there. The PM touched upon Manipur shortly into his speech, expressing anguish at the crimes against women reported from the strife-torn state.

He added that the next 1,000 years belong to India, an important break from the previous 1,000 years of subjugation. In a special message for the youth, he exhorted the younger generations to make use of the many opportunities that are available today in the country.

He reminded the world to look beyond the big cities in India, highlighting that it is the small towns and villages that are at the forefront of innovations. He directly credited the professional class in India’s rise, the first time a Prime Minister did so from the Red Fort.

The PM said India is at a decisive turning point and has the strength to shape the new world order that is emerging in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic. He also gave a glimpse of the NDA’s work culture through the ministries formed, saying the Skills, Jal Shakti, Fisheries, Cooperatives and Ayush ministries cater to the emerging challenges of this century.