PM Modi's Masterclass for Teachers at Shikshak Adhiveshan in Gujarat

PM Modi's Masterclass for Teachers at Shikshak Adhiveshan in Gujarat

The Prime Minister explained how the new National Education Policy is revolutionising education in India. He also talked about the profound impact that teachers have on students’ development beyond the curriculum

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 16:12 IST

New Delhi, India

The PM urged teachers to lead by example in addressing the root cause of children’s sedentary lifestyles these days. (Photo/ANI)
The PM urged teachers to lead by example in addressing the root cause of children's sedentary lifestyles these days. (Photo/ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the two-day biennial conference Education Adhiveshan at Nijanand Farm, Firozpur village, near GIFT City in Gandhinagar.

The 29th conference by Akhil Bhartiya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh or the All India Primary Teachers’ Federation (AIPTF), was held jointly with Gujarat State Primary Teachers’ Association’s 16th conference in Gandhinagar. The event was hosted by Gujarat for the first time.

PM Modi spoke about how the curiosity and impressive awareness of students has transformed the traditional framework of teaching.

He also talked about the profound impact that teachers have on students’ development beyond the curriculum.

The Prime Minister explained how the new National Education Policy is revolutionising education in India.

He spoke about creating a society where teaching is a desirable profession.

The PM made a special appeal to celebrate the birthdays of schools as a “legacy of excellence".

He also urged teachers to lead by example in addressing the root cause of children’s sedentary lifestyles these days.

The conference will end on May 13 and is scheduled to be followed by Ramkatha by Morari Bapu till May 21 every morning.

The conference and Ramkatha are organised to inculcate nationalism and values among children and teachers along with religious spirit, with the aim of 100 per cent implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, the Gujarat State Primary Teachers’ Association said in a media release on Wednesday.

first published: May 12, 2023, 16:12 IST
last updated: May 12, 2023, 16:12 IST
