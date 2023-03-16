PM Modi's Security Breach: Punjab Govt Examining Action Taken Report, Chief Secy Tells Centre

The Punjab government on Thursday informed the Centre that it was examining the report on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach during his visit to the state in January last year and action against the erring officials was under process.

Punjab’s Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua wrote to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla stating that the state government was examining the Action Taken Report (ATR) and that action will follow soon.

The Centre had recently sent a communication to the state regarding the matter.

On January 5, 2022, PM Modi’s convoy was stopped for half an hour on a flyover when he was travelling from Bathinda airport to Ferozepur as a group of protesters blocked the road. Following this, the probe panel, formed by the Supreme Court, indicted eight police officers, including the then Punjab DGP and a chief secretary.

Sources said that the ATR is awaiting final approval from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. It is learnt that Mann has made some observations on the report recommending action against the indicted officers, submitted to him by the chief secretary. Those indicted include a former DGP, two ADGPs, two IGs, one DIG and two SSPs. A former chief secretary has also been indicted by the probe panel.

Chief Secretary Janjua had earlier this week told reporters that punishments to the erring officials could include stopping increments, demotion and in the worse case dismissal if they are still in service. He said that everyone would, however, be given a hearing to defend themselves.

The chief secretary had also said that the lapses on part of the erring officials have been elaborated in the report.

The Supreme Court on January 12 last year appointed a committee to probe the security breach, saying these questions cannot be left to “one­-sided inquiries" as they needed “judicially trained independent minds" to investigate.

