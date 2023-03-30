PM Modi's Surprise Visit to New Parliament Building, Interaction With Construction Workers | See Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made a surprise visit to the under-construction new Parliament building in New Delhi.

Accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the PM spent more than an hour at the site and inspected various works in the evening. He observed the facilities coming up at both houses of the Parliament, sources said. He also interacted with the construction workers.

The new Parliament building is part of the redevelopment of Central Vista, the nation’s power corridor.

Revamping the three-km Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, constructing a common central secretariat, a new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave are also part of the project being executed by the CPWD, which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

The construction work had begun two years ago.

In December 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building which will have modern facilities.

Tata Projects Ltd is constructing the new Parliament building which will have a grand constitution hall to showcase India’s democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

The original deadline to complete the project was November last year.

