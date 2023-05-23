'Yoga, Cricket, Films & Masterchef Unite Us': Modi Hails India-Australia Bond in Sydney | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Australia, on Tuesday tried to strike a chord with the Indian diaspora and Australians and gave examples of yoga, cricket, films, and the cooking TV show ‘Masterchef’ to highlight the strengthening bond between the two countries.
The PM, who arrived in Sydney on Monday for the third and final leg of his three-nation tour, addressed a community event at packed Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, which was attended by over 21,000 people from across Australia. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, some ministers and local officials among others were also present.
Before the speech, Modi and Albanese were welcomed with Vedic chants and a traditional Australian aboriginal ceremony at the venue.
Amid a thundering applause from an enthusiastic audience of over 20,000, PM Modi announced that India will open a consulate in Brisbane to fulfill the long-pending demand by the diaspora.
Here are top quotes from PM Modi’s speech:
- PM Modi said mutual trust and mutual respect are the strongest and biggest foundations of India-Australia relations. The real reason behind this is the Indian diaspora, he added.
- PM Modi said that there was a time when 3Cs used to define relations between India and Australia. These three were - Commonwealth, Cricket and Curry. “After that, it was 3Ds-Democracy, Diaspora and Dosti! Then it became 3Es, it was all about Energy, Economy and Education. But the truth is that the actual depth of the relation between India and Australia transcends these C, D, E…" Modi said.
- Modi said that the geographical distances are there between India and Australia, but the Indian Ocean connects us.
- PM Modi said no matter how different lifestyles are in both countries. “Yoga connects us! Cricket is something which has kept us connected for ages…and now tennis and movies are other connecting bridges. The more interesting the competition on the cricket field, the deeper our friendship off the field."
- Underling that the IMF considers India the bright spot of the global economy, Modi said according to the World Bank, if there’s any country which is withstanding global headwinds, it’s India.
- PM Modi said India has made record exports even in the most challenging times. “India does not lack capability, India does not lack resources either. Today, the country which has the world’s biggest and youngest talent factory is…India."
- PM Modi said millions of Indians were saddened when Aussie spin bowler Shane Warne died. “Our friendship is very deep off the field as well. Last year when Shane Warner died, hundreds of Indians were also mourning. We felt like we have lost someone very close to us," he said.