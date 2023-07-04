PM Modi Likely to Visit Chhattisgarh on July 7; New Train, IIT-Bhilai Among Projects to be Inaugurated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Chhattisgarh and kickstart BJP’s election campaign with inauguration of mega educational, railway, and highway projects. Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh are slated for later this year.

PM Modi’s Chhattisgarh trip will reportedly begin with a rally at Raipur’s Science College Ground, for which BJP aims to have 1.5 lakh people in attendance. A meeting of Chhattisgarh BJP in charge Om Mathur, state unit president Arun Sao, BJP MLAs and MPs was held on Monday in this regard.

More Details on PM Modi’s Chhattisgarh Visit:

-Mainline Electric Multiple Unit Train Inauguration: PM Modi is also likely to flag off a mainline electric multiple unit train (MEMU) between Raipur and Naya Raipur. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is also expected to be present at this event.

-PM Modi to Inaugurate IIT-Bhilai: In another major event lined up, PM Modi will inaugurate Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Durg district’s Bhilai area. PM Modi will be joined by Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan for the two-hour-long inaugural ceremony.

-Bilaspur-Pathrapali Project: The Prime Minister will also flag off the Bilaspur-Pathrapali project of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). He will be joined by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Built at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore, the Bilaspur-Pathrapali project spreads over 52 kilometres and four lanes.