Narendra Modi France Visit Updates: PM Modi Attends Private Dinner with Macron; Receives France's Highest Honor

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee
Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 06:22 IST
New Delhi, India
Narendra Modi France Visit Updates: French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a private dinner at the Élysée Palace in Paris. In a historic moment, Modi was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor, France’s highest honor in military or civilian orders. PM Modi has become the first Indian PM to receive this prestigious recognition. Before this meeting, PM Modi addressed the Indian community at an event at La Seine Musicale. PM Modi arrived in Paris for his two-day visit to France on Thursday.
India is striving to become a developed country within the next 25 years. International agencies recognize India as a bright spot and acknowledge its immense potential for investments. The Indian government is steadfast in its commitment to provide facilities and ensure the safety of all Indians residing abroad. Whether in Ukraine, Sudan, Afghanistan, or Iraq, we have consistently stepped forward to protect our fellow countrymen. Indians settled overseas are equally significant to us as citizens of India: PM Narendra Modi
India to open a new consulate in Marseille, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced while speaking at a diaspora event at La Seine Musicale in Paris.
In a major push for India’s UPI payment system, India and France agreed to implement UPI in France. PM Modi referred to the announcement and said, “In the coming days, Indian tourists can pay in Indian rupees at the Eiffel Tower." France now becomes the first country in Europe and the only nation in the EU to adopt the UPI system in partnership with India.
“Only a few know that India and France are jointly engaged in archaeological missions, which have expanded from Chandigarh to Ladakh", said PM Modi speaking to the Indian diaspora community at an event in the iconic La Seine Musicale in Paris.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Indian diaspora in an event at La Seine Musicale, Paris, spoke about the launch of the country’s third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3 on Friday (July 14). “Today, as we launch each other’s satellites, I am delighted to share that while I speak to you, the countdown for Chandrayaan is underway in India," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminisces about taking membership of Alliance Française in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, nearly 40 years ago. He stated, “The person who obtained the first membership at that cultural center is now addressing all of you," he added.
PM Modi said, “India is the mother of democracy and a model of diversity… it is our biggest strength. In just 10 years, India progressed from being the 10th to the fifth largest economy in the world. It won’t take us long to reach the goal of becoming a 5 trillion-dollar economy."
“The significance of the India-France partnership has grown. Who is elevating this relationship to new heights? It’s not Modi, it’s you, the people. Our people-to-people connection and mutual trust form the strongest foundation for our partnership," said PM Modi addressing the Indian diaspora community in an event at La Seine Musicale in Paris.
All three forces are going to participate in tomorrow’s (Bastille Day) parade… There couldn’t be a better way to celebrate the 25 years of Indo-French relations. The world is moving towards a new world order, and India’s role is rapidly evolving. At present, India holds the presidency of the G20. It is the first time that over 200 meetings are taking place in various parts of the country. The entire G20 is witnessing India’s capabilities: PM Modi
“I have visited France on multiple occasions, but this time holds a special significance. Tomorrow marks the national day of France. I would like to extend my congratulations to the people of France on this occasion… and I express my gratitude to them for inviting me to be a part of this remarkable celebration": PM Modi
“In this age of technology, it is not difficult for anyone to listen on a mobile phone. However, despite that, seeing such a large number of people taking the time out of their schedules to be here… it is a privilege for me to stand in front of all of you": PM Modi addresses Indian community at La Seine Musicale, Paris
While addressing the audience at La Seine Musicale in Paris, the Prime Minister expressed his amazement and appreciation for the scene and the overwhelming affection he witnessed. He stated, “This scene, this excitement, and affection are phenomenal. Wherever we Indians go, we create a mini India… And today, I was informed that many of you have traveled for 11-12 hours to be present at this event."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet hailed “exhilarating atmosphere at the community programme in Paris." PM Modi will be address the Indian community at the iconic La Seine Musicale in Paris.
The Indian Army band captivated the audience at La Seine Musicale in Paris, where PM Modi is scheduled to address the Indian Community at approximately 11 pm IST today.
Cultural performances by the Indian diaspora took place at La Seine Musicale in Paris ahead of the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi is scheduled to address an Indian Community event at around 11 PM IST today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French counterpart Elisabeth Borne in Paris and discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interests.
Prime Minister PM Narendra Modi had a productive meeting with French Senate President Gerard Larcher in Paris. They deliberated on a range of issues of mutual interest and agreed to work together to deepen India-France cooperation in a number of areas, according to a statement by the PMO.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French Senate President Gerard Larcher in Paris as he began his bilateral engagements to boost India’s strategic ties with France.
In a tweet, PM Modi shared pictures of his interactions with the Indian community in Paris and said, “A warm welcome by the Indian diaspora in Paris! Across the world, our diaspora has made a mark for themselves and are admired for their diligence and hardworking nature."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet the vibrant Indian community, top CEOs from both countries, and prominent French personalities during his two-day official visit to France. Following his engagements in Paris, he will embark on an official visit to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on July 15.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends warm greetings to the enthusiastic Indian diaspora gathered in Paris to welcome him. The Prime Minister is set to address the Indian Community event at the iconic La Seine Musicale at approximately 11 PM IST today.
Indian diaspora community have gathered outside Paris hotel to extend a heartfelt welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. French President Emmanuel Macron had extended special invitation to PM Modi as Guest of Honour for Bastille Day Parade set to take place tomorrow.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the guard of honour as he lands in Paris dor his two-day official visit to France. PM Modi was received by his French counterpart Elisabeth Borne upon his arrival.
A contingent of 77 personnel from the Indian Air Force, along with their Rafale aircraft, will participate in the Flypast tomorrow, during the Bastille Day parade in Paris, France.
According to the tentative schedule, at around 7:30 pm IST, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will proceed to the Senate to meet with Gerard Larcher, President of the Senate. Later, at around 8:45 pm IST, PM Modi will have a meeting with the French Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne.
