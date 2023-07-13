Narendra Modi France Visit Updates: PM Modi Attends Private Dinner with Macron; Receives France's Highest Honor

Trends :Chandrayaan 3 LaunchDelhi FloodsPM Modi France VisitBihar ProtestsMaharashtra Cabinet Expansion
Marking a historic moment, France has bestowed Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor on PM Modi. It is the highest French honour in military or civilian orders.

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 06:22 IST

New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2023 03:38 IST

PM Modi Receives Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor, the Highest French Honor

French President Emmanuel Macron bestowed the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is the highest French honour in military or civilian orders.

PM Modi will become the first Indian PM to receive this honour.

Jul 14, 2023 02:02 IST

French President Macron Warmly Receives PM Modi for Private Dinner at Élysée Palace in Paris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday for a private dinner at the historic Élysée Palace in Paris.

 

Jul 14, 2023 00:29 IST

Narendra Modi France Visit | International Agencies Eecognize India as a Bright Spot, Says PM

India is striving to become a developed country within the next 25 years. International agencies recognize India as a bright spot and acknowledge its immense potential for investments. The Indian government is steadfast in its commitment to provide facilities and ensure the safety of all Indians residing abroad. Whether in Ukraine, Sudan, Afghanistan, or Iraq, we have consistently stepped forward to protect our fellow countrymen. Indians settled overseas are equally significant to us as citizens of India: PM Narendra Modi

Jul 14, 2023 00:12 IST

Narendra Modi France Visit LIVE Updates: India to Open New Consulate in Marseille, Says PM

India to open a new consulate in Marseille, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced while speaking at a diaspora event at La Seine Musicale in Paris.

Jul 14, 2023 00:07 IST

PM Modi Says Indian Rupee Payments to be Accepted at Eiffel Tower as France Adopts UPI System

In a major push for India’s UPI payment system, India and France agreed to implement UPI in France. PM Modi referred to the announcement and said, “In the coming days, Indian tourists can pay in Indian rupees at the Eiffel Tower." France now becomes the first country in Europe and the only nation in the EU to adopt the UPI system in partnership with India.

Jul 13, 2023 23:59 IST

Narendra Modi in France | India and France Engaged in Archaeological Missions, Says PM

“Only a few know that India and France are jointly engaged in archaeological missions, which have expanded from Chandigarh to Ladakh", said PM Modi speaking to the Indian diaspora community at an event in the iconic La Seine Musicale in Paris.

Jul 13, 2023 23:57 IST

Narendra Modi France Visit | Countdown for Chandrayaan is Underway in India: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Indian diaspora in an event at La Seine Musicale, Paris, spoke about the launch of the country’s third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3 on Friday (July 14). “Today, as we launch each other’s satellites, I am delighted to share that while I speak to you, the countdown for Chandrayaan is underway in India," he said.

Jul 13, 2023 23:54 IST

Narendra Modi France Visit LIVE | PM Modi Recalls 40 yr old Alliance Française Membership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminisces about taking membership of Alliance Française in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, nearly 40 years ago. He stated, “The person who obtained the first membership at that cultural center is now addressing all of you," he added.

Jul 13, 2023 23:46 IST

Narendra Modi France Visit | India Mother of Democracy, A Model of Diversity: PM Modi in Paris

PM Modi said, “India is the mother of democracy and a model of diversity… it is our biggest strength. In just 10 years, India progressed from being the 10th to the fifth largest economy in the world. It won’t take us long to reach the goal of becoming a 5 trillion-dollar economy."

Jul 13, 2023 23:34 IST

Narendra Modi France Visit LIVE | Significance of India-France Partnership has Grown, Says PM

“The significance of the India-France partnership has grown. Who is elevating this relationship to new heights? It’s not Modi, it’s you, the people. Our people-to-people connection and mutual trust form the strongest foundation for our partnership," said PM Modi addressing the Indian diaspora community in an event at La Seine Musicale in Paris.

Jul 13, 2023 23:28 IST

Narendra Modi France Visit LIVE | No Better Way to Celebrate 25 Years of Indo-French Relations, Says PM

All three forces are going to participate in tomorrow’s (Bastille Day) parade… There couldn’t be a better way to celebrate the 25 years of Indo-French relations. The world is moving towards a new world order, and India’s role is rapidly evolving. At present, India holds the presidency of the G20. It is the first time that over 200 meetings are taking place in various parts of the country. The entire G20 is witnessing India’s capabilities: PM Modi

Jul 13, 2023 23:26 IST

Narendra Modi France Visit LIVE | This France Visit Holds Special Significance Because...: PM Modi

“I have visited France on multiple occasions, but this time holds a special significance. Tomorrow marks the national day of France. I would like to extend my congratulations to the people of France on this occasion… and I express my gratitude to them for inviting me to be a part of this remarkable celebration": PM Modi

Jul 13, 2023 23:24 IST

Narendra Modi France Visit | 'Privilege for Me to Stand in Front of All of You': PM Modi

“In this age of technology, it is not difficult for anyone to listen on a mobile phone. However, despite that, seeing such a large number of people taking the time out of their schedules to be here… it is a privilege for me to stand in front of all of you": PM Modi addresses Indian community at La Seine Musicale, Paris

Jul 13, 2023 23:23 IST

Narendra Modi France Visit | "Wherever We Indians Go, We Create a Mini India': PM Modi

While addressing the audience at La Seine Musicale in Paris, the Prime Minister expressed his amazement and appreciation for the scene and the overwhelming affection he witnessed. He stated, “This scene, this excitement, and affection are phenomenal. Wherever we Indians go, we create a mini India… And today, I was informed that many of you have traveled for 11-12 hours to be present at this event."

Jul 13, 2023 23:19 IST

Narendra Modi France Visit | PM Hails 'Exhilarating Atmosphere' at Indian Community Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet hailed “exhilarating atmosphere at the community programme in Paris." PM Modi will be address the Indian community at the iconic La Seine Musicale in Paris.

Jul 13, 2023 22:38 IST

Narendra Modi France Visit: Indian Army Band Captivates Crowd at La Seine Musicale

The Indian Army band captivated the audience at La Seine Musicale in Paris, where PM Modi is scheduled to address the Indian Community at approximately 11 pm IST today.

Jul 13, 2023 22:11 IST

Narendra Modi France Visit | Indian Cultural Performances at La Seine Musicale Ahead of PM's Address

Cultural performances by the Indian diaspora took place at La Seine Musicale in Paris ahead of the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi is scheduled to address an Indian Community event at around 11 PM IST today.

Jul 13, 2023 21:46 IST

Narendra Modi France Visit LIVE Updates: PM Meets French Counterpart Elisabeth Borne in Paris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French counterpart Elisabeth Borne in Paris and discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interests.

Jul 13, 2023 20:53 IST

Narendra Modi France Visit LIVE Updates: PM and Senate Prez Agree to Strengthen India-France Ties

Prime Minister PM Narendra Modi had a productive meeting with French Senate President Gerard Larcher in Paris. They deliberated on a range of issues of mutual interest and agreed to work together to deepen India-France cooperation in a number of areas, according to a statement by the PMO.

Jul 13, 2023 20:23 IST

Narendra Modi France Visit LIVE Updates: PM Meets French Senate President Gerard Larcher

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French Senate President Gerard Larcher in Paris as he began his bilateral engagements to boost India’s strategic ties with France.

Jul 13, 2023 19:03 IST

Narendra Modi France Visit | Here's What PM Said After Rousing Welcome from Indian Diaspora

In a tweet, PM Modi shared pictures of his interactions with the Indian community in Paris and said, “A warm welcome by the Indian diaspora in Paris! Across the world, our diaspora has made a mark for themselves and are admired for their diligence and hardworking nature."

Jul 13, 2023 18:21 IST

PM Modi in France: Modi to Meet Top CEOs, Prominent French Personalities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet the vibrant Indian community, top CEOs from both countries, and prominent French personalities during his two-day official visit to France. Following his engagements in Paris, he will embark on an official visit to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on July 15.

Jul 13, 2023 16:54 IST

Narendra Modi France Visit LIVE: PM Greets Indian Diaspora in Paris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends warm greetings to the enthusiastic Indian diaspora gathered in Paris to welcome him. The Prime Minister is set to address the Indian Community event at the iconic La Seine Musicale at approximately 11 PM IST today.

Jul 13, 2023 16:41 IST

PM Modi Says Looking Forward to Boosting India-France Cooperation, Interaction With Indian Community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said, “Landed in Paris. Looking forward to boosting India-France cooperation during this visit. My various programmes today include an interaction with the Indian community later in the evening."

Jul 13, 2023 16:38 IST

Narendra Modi France Visit: Indian Diaspora Gather Outside Paris Hotel to Welcome PM

Indian diaspora community have gathered outside Paris hotel to extend a heartfelt welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. French President Emmanuel Macron had extended special invitation to PM Modi as Guest of Honour for Bastille Day Parade set to take place tomorrow.

Jul 13, 2023 16:27 IST

Narendra Modi France Visit LIVE Updates: PM Receives Guard of Honour in Presence of Elisabeth Borne

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the guard of honour as he lands in Paris dor his two-day official visit to France. PM Modi was received by his French counterpart Elisabeth Borne upon his arrival.

Jul 13, 2023 16:16 IST

Narendra Modi France Visit LIVE Updates: PM Modi Greets Dignitaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets dignitaries at Paris Airport upon his arrival for 2-day official visit to France.

Jul 13, 2023 16:00 IST

Narendra Modi France Visit | IAF's Rafale Contingent Set to Dazzle at Bastille Day Flypast in Paris

A contingent of 77 personnel from the Indian Air Force, along with their Rafale aircraft, will participate in the Flypast tomorrow, during the Bastille Day parade in Paris, France.

Jul 13, 2023 15:55 IST

Narendra Modi France Visit LIVE Updates: A Look at PM Modi's Paris Schedule Today

According to the tentative schedule, at around 7:30 pm IST, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will proceed to the Senate to meet with Gerard Larcher, President of the Senate. Later, at around 8:45 pm IST, PM Modi will have a meeting with the French Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne.

Jul 13, 2023 15:53 IST

Narendra Modi France Visit LIVE Updates: PM Arrives in Paris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Paris for his two-day visit to France.

He was welcomed by his French counterpart Elisabeth Borne and received a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his arrival in Paris, he expressed his eagerness to enhance India-France cooperation. Modi, before departing, expressed optimism that his visit will invigorate the bilateral strategic partnership. Strengthening defense cooperation is expected to be the key agenda during talks with President Emmanuel Macron scheduled to take place on Friday. Meanwhile, India approved the procurement of 26 Naval variant of Rafale jets from France and three French-designed Scorpene class submarines. PM Modi will also serve as the guest of honour at the annual Bastille Day Parade tomorrow and foster discussions with President Macron to strengthen cooperation in the fields of space, trade and investment.

