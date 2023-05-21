PM Modi 3-Nation Tour: PM Modi Arrives in Papua New Guinea, Receives Traditional Welcome

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: May 21, 2023, 23:12 IST
Hiroshima, Japan
PM Modi 3-Nation Tour Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on the second leg of his three-nation tour, landed in Papua New Guinea on Sunday, following the successful completion of his visits to Japan’s Hiroshima for the G7 and Quad summits. Read More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said: “The Indian community in Papua New Guinea came in large numbers and showed remarkable affection. Thankful to them for the memorable welcome."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister James Marape will co-host the third summit of the Forum for India Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on Monday. The FIPIC Summit will witness the participation of leaders from 14 countries, a rare occurrence due to connectivity and other logistical challenges. The participating countries include Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, the Republic of Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said, “Reached Papua New Guinea. I am thankful to PM James Marape for coming to the airport and welcoming me. This is a very special gesture which I will always remember. I look forward to boosting India’s ties with this great nation during my visit."
People from the Indian diaspora welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives in Papua New Guinea.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon reaching Papua New Guinea, receives ceremonial welcome.
Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape respectfully performs a traditional gesture of touching the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea, CNN-News18 reports said.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels to Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea to assume the chairmanship of the 3rd Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit, a look into India’s partnership with the countries of the Pacific Islands.
Following the unveiling of a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima, Japan, on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch the Tok Pisin translation of “The Tirukkural" in Papua New Guinea. “The Tirukkural" is a renowned Tamil text composed by the esteemed poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar. Tok Pisin, one of the official languages of Papua New Guinea, will be the medium for this release ceremony.
Expressing his gratitude for the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) where he will co-host along with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, Prime Minister Narendra Modi previously stated, “I am thankful that all 14 Pacific Island Countries (PIC) have accepted the invitation to participate in this significant FIPIC summit." The establishment of FIPIC took place during his visit to Fiji in 2014.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on the second leg of his three-nation tour, heading to Papua New Guinea, following the successful completion of his visits to Japan for the G7 and Quad summits. This historic trip marks the first-ever visit by an Indian prime minister to Papua New Guinea. During his time in Papua New Guinea, Prime Minister Modi will co-host the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) alongside Prime Minister James Marape on Monday.
The United Nations and the Security Council will remain just a "talk shop" if they do not reflect the realities of the present world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, strongly pitching for reform of the global body.
In an address at a G7 session in Hiroshima, PM Modi wondered why different forums have had to deliberate on issues relating to peace and stability when the UN was formed to deal with these challenges. READ MORE
“It has been a fruitful visit to Japan. Met several world leaders during the G-7 Summit and discussed a variety of issues with them. Gratitude to PM Kishida, the Government and people of Japan for their warmth. Leaving for Papua New Guinea in a short while," PM Modi tweeted.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said he had a great discussion with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan.
Blinken said that the US is looking forward to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will land in Papua New Guinea (PNG) today after the Quad summit in Hiroshima in Japan. PNG Prime Minister James Marape will receive Modi at the airport. Usually, the island country doesn’t give a ceremonial welcome to any leader after sunset but an exception has been made for PM Modi.
It will be the first visit by the Indian Prime Minister to PNG. READ MORE
The joint statement by Quad nations after the leaders’ summit in Japan’s Hiroshima, condemned North Korea’s “destabilising ballistic missile launches and pursuit of nuclear weapons" in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions (UNSCRs). Noting that the launches pose a grave threat to international peace and stability, it urged North Korea to abide by all its obligations under the UNSCRs, refrain from further provocations and engage in substantive dialogue." We urge North Korea to resolve the abductions issue immediately. We reaffirm our commitment to the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula consistent with relevant UNSCRs and call on all countries to fully implement these UNSCRs. We stress the importance of addressing proliferation of nuclear and missile technologies related to North Korea in the region and beyond," it said.
“I had a great discussion with Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G7 in Hiroshima. We look forward to hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June, whose visit will celebrate the deep partnership between the United States and India," tweeted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday said he views the current situation in Ukraine as an issue of humanity and human values and not of politics or economy even as he called for respecting international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations.
In an address at a G7 session in Hiroshima, Modi also strongly pitched for raising voice collectively against unilateral attempts to change the status quo, asserting that any tension and dispute should be resolved peacefully through dialogue.
The prime minister also referred to his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday and reiterated that India will do whatever is possible to resolve the conflict.
In reference to Mumbai 26/11 and Pathankot terror attacks in India, the Quad Leaders strongly condemned all forms of terrorism, including cross-border terrorism. They commit to international cooperation to prevent, detect, and respond to these threats in accordance with international law. They vow to hold perpetrators accountable, condemn specific attacks, and pursue designations through the UN Security Council. They also emphasize their new Working Group on Counterterrorism to enhance cooperation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a sleeveless jacket during the ongoing G7 Summit in Japan. But it was no ordinary jacket as it was made of recycled material.
Officials said that the beige “sadri" jacket PM wore during his visit to Peace Memorial Museum in Hiroshima was made of recycled material.
PM Modi wore the jacked during visit to Peace Memorial Museum in Hiroshima and the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park earlier today. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday left for Papua New Guinea for the second leg of his three-nation tour after concluding his visit to Japan for the summit of the G7 advanced economies here during which he also met several world leaders and discussed a host of global issues with them.
Modi’s visit to Papua New Guinea will be the first ever by any Indian prime minister.
“After a successful visit to Japan, PM @narendramodi emplanes for Papua New Guinea, for the second leg of his three-nation tour," the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.
US President Joe Biden made a strange complain to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Quad meeting in Japan.
Biden walked up to PM Modi during the meeting one of the points he made was the large number of requests he was getting from prominent citizens to attend the Indian leader’s programmes during his next month state visit to Washington DC, officials said. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Japan to attend the G7 Summit, held a bilateral meeting with his UK PM Rishi Sunak on Sunday.
The two leaders reviewed their strategic partnership and took stock of the progress in India-UK FTA negotiations in the meeting, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. READ MORE
When US President Joe Biden walked up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Quad meeting, one of the points he made was the large number of requests he was getting from prominent citizens to attend the Indian leader’s programmes during his next month state visit to Washington DC, officials said on Sunday.
Echoing a similar view, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he too is finding it difficult to accommodate all the requests he is getting for a community event, where Modi will speak on Tuesday, even though the Sydney venue has a capacity of 20,000, officials added. READ MORE
PM Narendra Modi attends Working Session 8- ‘Toward a Peaceful, Stable and Prosperous World’ at the G7 Summit in Japan’s Hiroshima.
Russia’s top diplomat said Saturday that announcements by G7 leaders at their summit this weekend to help end the conflict in Ukraine, showed a determination to “contain" both Russia and China.
“Look at the decisions discussed and taken today at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, which aim to contain both Russia and China," Sergei Lavrov said in a televised meeting. READ MORE
Underling that climate change, environmental security and energy security are among the biggest challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that there is a need to increase the scope of discussion and change behaviour to solve these problems.
“Today, we stand at a critical juncture in history. We have to listen to the call of the earth. We have to change ourselves, and our behaviour accordingly," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a G7 session. READ MORE
As Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky touched down in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on Saturday, cameras zoomed in on the plane: a French government-labelled military aircraft.
At times since Russia invaded Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron’s diplomatic overtures have made some of his allies angry and wary of his intentions despite Paris providing substantial military and financial aid to Ukraine. READ MORE
Besides the Indian prime minister, other leaders attending the G7 Summit in Hiroshima also paid their respect at the park.
Later in the day, PM Modi also attended a session at the G7 summit on a peaceful, stable and prosperous world, following which he left for Papua New Guinea (PNG), where he will hold a meeting with Pacific Island countries.
This will be PM Modi’s first visit, as also the first-ever visit by any Indian Prime Minister, to PNG. There he will host the third Summit of the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III Summit) jointly with his PNG counterpart James Marape on May 22.
Earlier on Saturday, the Indian Prime Minister met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and conveyed that India will do everything possible to find a solution to the Ukraine conflict as the two leaders held in-person talks for the first time after Russia invaded the eastern European country 15 months back.
In the meeting that took place on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, the prime minister said that the war in Ukraine is a “very big issue” and that it has had many different impacts on the globe.
At the same time Modi told the Ukrainian leader that he does not see the conflict as a political or economic issue and that for him, it is an issue of humanity and human values.
On his part, Zelenskyy briefed the Indian side in detail on his peace formula and urged New Delhi to join in its implementation.
At G7, PM Modi called for building an inclusive food system to provide relief to the world’s most vulnerable people as part of his 10-point action plan to address challenges in the area of food, fertilisers and healthcare.
In an address at a session in Hiroshima, Modi also pitched for checking the “expansionist mentality” occupying the fertiliser resources and strongly batted for the democratisation of technology.
The prime minister’s 10-point action plan included curbing wastage of food, depoliticisation of global fertilizer supply chains, promoting millets, encouraging holistic healthcare, strengthening digital health care and building development models inspired by the needs of developing countries.
There is a need to focus on the holistic use of natural resources and the development model inspired by consumerism has to be changed, Modi said.
The prime minister said efforts should be put to build an inclusive food system that focuses on the world’s most vulnerable people, especially “marginal farmers should be our priority”.
“The global fertiliser supply chains have to be strengthened. Political obstacles in this have to be removed. And the expansionist mentality that is occupying the fertilizer resources has to be stopped. This should be the purpose of our cooperation,” he said.
The prime minister, however, did not name any country.
Modi also emphasised preventing the wastage of food saying it should be “our collective responsibility”.
“It is essential for sustainable global food security,” he said.
The group of seven (G7), comprising the US, France, the UK, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japan, represent the world’s richest democracies. Under its G7 presidency, Japan invited India and seven other countries to the summit.