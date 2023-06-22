PM Modi in US: Sky Isn’t Limit for India-US Partnership…Stand Together Against Terrorism, Modi at Joint Presser

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude for the warm welcome extended by US President Joe Biden and the Indian community at the White House on Thursday and termed it an “honour for 140 crore Indians.” He also termed strong “people-to-people” ties as the “real engine of India-US relationship.” PM Modi and Biden is holding high-level talks aimed at further boosting the growing Indo-US strategic relations in areas like defence, space, clean energy and critical technologies. According to the White House, the two leaders will engage in discussions regarding the expansion of educational exchanges and strengthening people-to-people ties. They will also discuss shared challenges such as climate change, workforce development and health security.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi was seen chatting with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden before entering the White House for dinner, several BJP leaders in India hailed his US trip. While Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri called the visit “bigger than landmark”, party’s national president JP Nadda said at a Jharkhand rally that the whole world is praising PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi also met their immediate family members of President Biden. “Prime Minister’s participation in this special engagement reaffirms the warm friendship between our two countries,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a brief statement on the intimate dinner.

According to the White House, the president, the first lady and the prime minister also enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India. They were joined by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an intimate dinner at the White House. The prime minister gifted Biden a special box, for which sandalwood was sourced from Karnataka’s Mysore and it was handcrafted by artisans in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. The box has all ‘puja’ essentials, including a silver idol of Lord Ganesha and a ‘diya’ made in West Bengal’s Kolkata.

The box also has a copper plate, called ‘tampra-patra’, from Uttar Pradesh and handcrafted delicate silver boxes that contain the symbolic ‘Das Danam’ or ten donations. These donations, which includes sesame seeds, ‘ghee’, gold coin, rice and jaggery, are as per the ancient Indian text ‘Krishna Yajurveda’.

Krishna Yajurveda’s Vaikhanas Grihya Sutram mentions that an individual becomes ‘Drishta Sahasrachandro’ or the one who has seen one thousand full moons when he completes the age of eighty years and eight months.

PM Modi arrived at the White House on Wednesday evening, where he was welcomed by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Before entering the building, PM Modi posed for photos with Joe Biden and Jill Biden and were seen chatting. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Deputy Chief of Protocol Aseem Vohra are the officials accompanying the prime minister ahead of the state dinner. The Indian flag and the US flag have been put in front of the white house as Modi’s official state visit commences. PM Modi will have a closed door meeting with Joe Biden on the second day of his US state visit. Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday on the second leg of his maiden state visit where he is also scheduled to address a joint session of the US Congress. First Lady Jill Biden said the US-India partnership is deep and expansive after years of strengthening ties as the two countries jointly tackle global challenges. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a “pipeline of talent” is needed for India and the US to maintain the momentum of growth.

During the bilateral meet, Biden and Modi are expected to announce a variety of agreements related to defense cooperation and sales, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and investments in India by Micron Technology and other US companies. The prime minister, who is visiting the US at the invitation of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, will join them for the state banquet along with a number of dignitaries on Thursday.

Modi arrived in Washington from New York where he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters earlier in the day to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities. Modi arrived at the Joint Base Andrews in Washington, DC where he was given a guard of honour amid incessant rains. The Prime Minister, who was wearing a raincoat, stood for the national anthem of the two countries.

From the airport, Modi travelled to the hotel where Indian diaspora members were waiting for him. Indian diaspora members braved rain to welcome Modi at Freedom Plaza in Washington. Some of the community members staged cultural programmes including ‘Garba’ and other folk dances outside the hotel in Washington DC where Modi will stay.

Observing that Prime Minister Modi is a vegetarian, Jill Biden said she had asked Chef Nina Curtis — who specialises in plant-based cuisine — to work with the White House staff and create a stunning vegetarian menu. Guests will have the option to add fish to their main course as well, she said.

White House Social Secretary Carlos Elizondo, previewing the State Dinner, said the First Lady has been involved in this event at every step. The First Lady said, “Tomorrow night, guests will walk across the South Lawn into a pavilion draped in rich greens with saffron coloured flowers at every table. The colours of the Indian flag.” She said that on the transparent sides, will be colours that represent “the strength and heritage, frame the iconic scenery and symbols of our nation, our democracy and our history — the White House and the Washington Monument”.

The White House has said India matters significantly to US President Joe Biden and to the US administration and not just in South Asia but truly globally, amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s State Visit.

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby also said India like the US is a vibrant democracy and the two nations are going to continue to work on their bilateral relationship.

“In President Biden’s mind, India is not a second-tier anything. India matters significantly to President Biden and to this administration, and not just in South Asia or the Indo-Pacific region but truly globally,” Kirby told reporters.

Modi’s visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together, the White House said.