PM Modi in US: Sky Isn’t Limit for India-US Partnership…Stand Together Against Terrorism, Modi at Joint Presser

Curated By: Majid Alam & Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 00:15 IST
Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday declared that a “new chapter” has been incorporated into the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the US following extensive discussions with President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday. PM Modi also announced India’s decision to join the Artemis Accords terming it as a significant progress made in space cooperation. The Prime Minister highlighted that he and President Biden engaged in comprehensive deliberations on various regional and global matters during their meeting.
PM Modi announced “two new US Consulates will be opened in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad in India, while a new Indian Consulate-General will be opened in Seattle."
US President Joe Biden also talked about the expansion of educational opportunities for Indian students and to build “on the record of 125,000 student visas for Indians to study in the United States."
US President Joe Biden mentioned press freedom in his opening statement with PM Modi and both countries “cherish freedom and celebrate the democratic values of universal human rights which face challenges around the world and in each of our countries." “Press freedom, religious freedom, tolerance, diversity…India now is the most populous country in the world… The backbone of our people…and talents and traditions make us strong as nations," said Biden. “The friendship between our nations is only going to grow as we face a future together," he added.
Speaking on questions raised government’s treatment of minorities PM Modi said there was “no question of discrimination." PM Modi said, “India believes in moving forward with everybody… The benefits provided by the government are accessible to all; there is no discrimination in India. We do not believe in the exploitation of nature. We have always believed this."
Answering a question at the press conference, PM Modi said, “We do not believe in the exploitation of nature. Of all the G20 countries, India is the only country that has fulfilled all the promises made during G20 Summit. We are working to make India a green energy hub."
We believe in dignity of every citizen, it’s in America’s DNA and I believe in India’s DNA that a whole world has stake in our success: US President Joe Biden
“Prime Minister and I had good discussion about democratic values," President Joe Biden said, adding, “There best nature of our relationship is that we are straightforward with each other and we respect each other."
“As President Biden says, the democracy is in DNA of India and US," said PM Modi, adding, “democracy can deliver and when we talk about democracy, there is no discrimination on basis of caste, creed, religion, etc."
We both agree governments, businesses and academic institutions should come together to fulfil our strategic technology partnership: PM Modi said after holding bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden.
We have agreed to join Artemis Accords. We have taken a new leap in our space cooperation: PM Modi said at the joist statement with US President Joe Biden at the White House
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “India has called for dialogue and diplomacy amid the Ukraine conflict. We are completely ready to contribute in any way we can to restore peace."
PM Modi said, “We stand shoulder to shoulder to fight against terrorism… Concrete actions are needed to stop cross-border terrorism. We are completely ready to contribute to restoring peace."
The large number of Indians at the White House demonstrates that Indian Americans are the real strength. Today, a new chapter has been added to our comprehensive global strategic partnership. This has given a new direction and new energy: PM Modi
We have decided that India and America, as trusted partners, will produce secure global supply chains. We have taken a big leap forward in space cooperation. The sky is not the limit… the most important pillar of our relationship is people-to-people ties: PM Modi
PM Modi said, “America is India’s biggest trading partner and we are creating a strong and futuristic partnership. In order to implement the Indo-US vision on clean energy, we have taken several initiatives."
PM Modi said, “I thank President Biden for his warm words and positive views on Indo-US relations. Today holds special importance for Indo-US relations as our decisions have added new chapters to our relationship. Trade and investment are important not only for our two countries but also for global prosperity. We have decided to resolve long-pending trade issues and make a new beginning."
US President Joe Biden said he had a “very productive meeting" with PM Modi at the White House. The relationship with India is strong and deepening, with trade between the two countries having doubled. “Our economic ties are now booming, and India and the US are working towards a safer future."
PM Modi and US President Joe Biden issue a joint statement in the conclusion of talks at the White House.
Reporters have been escorted to the East Room for the press conference of joint statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden after their bilateral talks, but the White House has not provided an updated time for the commencement of the joint appearance, according to a New York Times report.
A grand welcome to PM Narendra Modi Ji at the White House radiates with the success of Modi doctrine in diplomacy. A people’s leader at home and a charismatic statesman on the global stage, the accolades bestowed upon Modi Ji are a source of pride for every Indian: Union Home Minister Amit Shah
PM Modi and US President Joe Biden to issue joint statement shortly after conclusion of the bilateral meeting in the White House in Washington DC.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden are expected to announce multiple agreements including H-1B visas, Micron Technology’s investment of up to $825 million in a new chip assembly and test facility in Gujarat, General Electric’s tie up with HAL for Tejas fighter jet engines, MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones worth over $3 billion and signing Artemis Accords and work with NASA on a joint mission to the International Space Station in 2024.
India-US ties beyond strategic partnership; we need to look beyond internal security,’ Union Minister Smriti Irani tells CNN-News18 in the backdrop of PM Modi’s bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden in White House.
PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden are scheduled to address a news conference together from the East Room of the White House after their talks. They are likely to take questions from journalists. Normally each side takes two questions, but sometimes it can be one from each side. During the last Indian State visit of former prime minister Manmohan Singh in November 2009, the two sides took one question each.
US President Joe Biden welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning (local time) at the White House on the second-day of the Prime Minister’s state visit. READ MORE
US Senator Kevin Cramer in a tweet said he looks forward to PM Modi’s address to Congress. “Today we welcome India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States. As he addresses Congress, I look forward to hearing him speak on strengthening the partnership between our two nations," he said.
“You’ve always been a well wisher of India," said PM Modi during bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office at the White House.
“Today India and the US are walking shoulder-to-shoulder from the depths of the ocean to heights of the sky, from ancient culture to artificial intelligence," PM Modi said during bilateral talks with Joe Biden. The diplomatic relations between the two countries are generally spoken in terms of joint statement, working groups, he said, adding that they are indeed important. “But the real engine of India-US relations is our strong people-to-people ties," he said.
“Over the past 10 years, the small steps have transformed into a large progress. Today the partnership between our countries is stronger than it has ever been," said US President Joe Biden. He further said, “…Thank you Prime Minister for your decision to host the G20 this year…I look forward to discussing how we can strengthen our partnership…"
“I express my gratitude towards you for opening the doors of the White House for the Indian-American diaspora," PM Modi said at the White House.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude for the warm welcome extended by US President Joe Biden and the Indian community at the White House on Thursday and termed it an “honour for 140 crore Indians.” He also termed strong “people-to-people” ties as the “real engine of India-US relationship.” PM Modi and Biden is holding high-level talks aimed at further boosting the growing Indo-US strategic relations in areas like defence, space, clean energy and critical technologies. According to the White House, the two leaders will engage in discussions regarding the expansion of educational exchanges and strengthening people-to-people ties. They will also discuss shared challenges such as climate change, workforce development and health security.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi was seen chatting with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden before entering the White House for dinner, several BJP leaders in India hailed his US trip. While Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri called the visit “bigger than landmark”, party’s national president JP Nadda said at a Jharkhand rally that the whole world is praising PM Modi.
Prime Minister Modi also met their immediate family members of President Biden. “Prime Minister’s participation in this special engagement reaffirms the warm friendship between our two countries,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a brief statement on the intimate dinner.
According to the White House, the president, the first lady and the prime minister also enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India. They were joined by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval.
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an intimate dinner at the White House. The prime minister gifted Biden a special box, for which sandalwood was sourced from Karnataka’s Mysore and it was handcrafted by artisans in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. The box has all ‘puja’ essentials, including a silver idol of Lord Ganesha and a ‘diya’ made in West Bengal’s Kolkata.
The box also has a copper plate, called ‘tampra-patra’, from Uttar Pradesh and handcrafted delicate silver boxes that contain the symbolic ‘Das Danam’ or ten donations. These donations, which includes sesame seeds, ‘ghee’, gold coin, rice and jaggery, are as per the ancient Indian text ‘Krishna Yajurveda’.
Krishna Yajurveda’s Vaikhanas Grihya Sutram mentions that an individual becomes ‘Drishta Sahasrachandro’ or the one who has seen one thousand full moons when he completes the age of eighty years and eight months.
PM Modi arrived at the White House on Wednesday evening, where he was welcomed by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Before entering the building, PM Modi posed for photos with Joe Biden and Jill Biden and were seen chatting. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Deputy Chief of Protocol Aseem Vohra are the officials accompanying the prime minister ahead of the state dinner. The Indian flag and the US flag have been put in front of the white house as Modi’s official state visit commences. PM Modi will have a closed door meeting with Joe Biden on the second day of his US state visit. Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday on the second leg of his maiden state visit where he is also scheduled to address a joint session of the US Congress. First Lady Jill Biden said the US-India partnership is deep and expansive after years of strengthening ties as the two countries jointly tackle global challenges. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a “pipeline of talent” is needed for India and the US to maintain the momentum of growth.
During the bilateral meet, Biden and Modi are expected to announce a variety of agreements related to defense cooperation and sales, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and investments in India by Micron Technology and other US companies. The prime minister, who is visiting the US at the invitation of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, will join them for the state banquet along with a number of dignitaries on Thursday.
Modi arrived in Washington from New York where he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters earlier in the day to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities. Modi arrived at the Joint Base Andrews in Washington, DC where he was given a guard of honour amid incessant rains. The Prime Minister, who was wearing a raincoat, stood for the national anthem of the two countries.
From the airport, Modi travelled to the hotel where Indian diaspora members were waiting for him. Indian diaspora members braved rain to welcome Modi at Freedom Plaza in Washington. Some of the community members staged cultural programmes including ‘Garba’ and other folk dances outside the hotel in Washington DC where Modi will stay.
Observing that Prime Minister Modi is a vegetarian, Jill Biden said she had asked Chef Nina Curtis — who specialises in plant-based cuisine — to work with the White House staff and create a stunning vegetarian menu. Guests will have the option to add fish to their main course as well, she said.
White House Social Secretary Carlos Elizondo, previewing the State Dinner, said the First Lady has been involved in this event at every step. The First Lady said, “Tomorrow night, guests will walk across the South Lawn into a pavilion draped in rich greens with saffron coloured flowers at every table. The colours of the Indian flag.” She said that on the transparent sides, will be colours that represent “the strength and heritage, frame the iconic scenery and symbols of our nation, our democracy and our history — the White House and the Washington Monument”.
The White House has said India matters significantly to US President Joe Biden and to the US administration and not just in South Asia but truly globally, amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s State Visit.
National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby also said India like the US is a vibrant democracy and the two nations are going to continue to work on their bilateral relationship.
“In President Biden’s mind, India is not a second-tier anything. India matters significantly to President Biden and to this administration, and not just in South Asia or the Indo-Pacific region but truly globally,” Kirby told reporters.
Modi’s visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together, the White House said.