Mann Ki Baat: Cannot Forget the Jail in Andaman Where Savarkar Was Kept, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 101st episode of his monthly radio program ‘Mann ki Baat’ and called it the “beginning of the second century". “This time this episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is the beginning of the 2nd century. Last month we all celebrated its special century," he said. PM Modi highlighted that a large number of people came together to watch the 100th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’ program when it was telecast in different countries of the world in different time zones.

“The intimacy and affection that all of you have shown for ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is unprecedented, it is heartwarming," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister then paid tribute to Veer Savarkar and said, “I cannot forget the prison in Andaman where Savarkar was kept in jail."

PM Modi also talked about the Yuva Sangam initiative and highlighted that about 1,200 youths toured 22 states of the country in the first round of the program. “Everyone who has been a part of it is returning with memories that will remain etched in their hearts for the rest of their lives," he said.

The program is broadcast on All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan, All India Radio website and mobile app. It can also be live-streamed on YouTube channels of All India Radio, DD News, PMO and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. After the Hindi telecast, AIR will telecast the program in regional languages.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new parliament building. The inaugural ceremony commenced with an early morning havan (a ritualistic fire ceremony) followed by multi-faith prayers and a formal opening by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following the inaugural ceremony, PM Modi placed the historic ‘Sengol’ near the Lok Sabha Speaker’s chair in the new Parliament building.

PM Modi is expected to address the inauguration of the new parliament building in the 101st episode of his monthly radio program ‘Mann ki Baat’ today.

PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ program completed its 100th episode on April 30, 2023. The program was broadcast live across the country and in various parts of the world including the United Nations Headquarters.

The monthly radio program hosted by Prime Minister Modi is broadcasted in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili.

Earlier this month, PM Modi invited ideas for the 101st episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’. “I look forward to your valuable suggestions for the 101st Mann Ki Baat episode, which will take place on the 28th," he tweeted.