'Guarantee' to Make India Among Top 3 Economies, Delhi to Get World's Largest Museum | PM's Top Quotes at ITPO Event

With less than a year left for the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed confidence that his government will return to power in 2024 and made a big pitch to make India the third-largest economy in the world.
Laying bare his blueprint for a third term of his government, the PM said people will see their dreams coming true.
The country is now ranked fifth in the world behind the US, China, Germany and Japan.
The Prime Minister’s remarks came after he inaugurated the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi which has been renamed as “Bharat Mandapam".
Top Quotes from PM Modi’s Speech at Bharat Mandapam
- The Prime Minister said India will be among the top three economies of the world during his third term. “At the start of our first term, India’s economy was at the tenth spot. During our second term, India is now the fifth largest economy in the work. On the basis of our track record, in the third term of our government, we will become the world’s third-largest economy… Yeh Modi ki guarantee hai. (This is Modi’s guarantee)," he added.
- PM Modi assured citizens that the country’s growth will be even faster after 2024. “In my third term, you will see your dreams coming true," he said.
- The PM slammed people with negative thinking for trying to stall development projects, including the convention centre. “Just like privately accepting the grandeur of Kartvya Path, a ‘toli’ of negative thinkers will one day acknowledge Bharat Mandapam also," he added.
- The Prime Minister said the scale of India’s work in the field of new airports, new expressways, new railway routes, new bridges, and new hospitals is “truly unprecedented".
- The PM announced that Delhi will soon get the world’s largest museum.
- India can definitely eradicate poverty, the PM said citing a NITI Aayog report that talked of 13.5 crore poor being lifted out of poverty.
- PM Modi said India is progressing at a rapid pace adopting “Think Big, Dream Big, Act Big" principle.
- The PM said ‘Bharat Mandapam’ is a beautiful gift to our democracy. “Bharat Mandapam is a symbol of India’s capability and new energy," he said.
- PM Modi said his government didn’t restrict the G20 Summit to just one place and organised G20 meetings in 50 cities showcasing different cultures of the country.