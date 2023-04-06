Home » India » PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate New Terminal Building of Chennai Airport on April 8

PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate New Terminal Building of Chennai Airport on April 8

The construction of the new terminal, T-2 (Phase-1) has been carried out at a cost of Rs 1260 crore

Curated By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 13:46 IST

Chennai, India

Chennai Airport New Terminal
Chennai Airport New Terminal

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of the Chennai Airport on April 8, 2023. Spread across an area of 1,36,295 square meter, the construction of the new terminal, T-2 (Phase-1) has been carried out at a cost of Rs 1260 crore. The new building will increase the passenger serving capacity of the airport from the curren 23 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) to 35 MPPA.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai International Airport - Operations to Begin by 2024 End, Confirm Officials

As per the official statement, the new terminal is a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture, incorporating traditional features such as the Kolam (a pattern or design drawn in front of South Indian homes), Saree, Temples, and other elements that highlight the natural surroundings.

PM Modi tweeted, “This will be an important addition to Chennai’s infrastructure. It will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy".

first published: April 06, 2023, 13:27 IST
last updated: April 06, 2023, 13:46 IST
