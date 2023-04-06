PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate New Terminal Building of Chennai Airport on April 8

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of the Chennai Airport on April 8, 2023. Spread across an area of 1,36,295 square meter, the construction of the new terminal, T-2 (Phase-1) has been carried out at a cost of Rs 1260 crore. The new building will increase the passenger serving capacity of the airport from the curren 23 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) to 35 MPPA.

As per the official statement, the new terminal is a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture, incorporating traditional features such as the Kolam (a pattern or design drawn in front of South Indian homes), Saree, Temples, and other elements that highlight the natural surroundings.

PM Modi tweeted, “This will be an important addition to Chennai’s infrastructure. It will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy".

