PM Narendra Modi to Meet Elon Musk First Time After His Twitter Takeover | The US Guestlist

Among the two dozen thought leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet during his United States visit, is Twitter head Elon Musk. This will be Modi’s first meeting after the Tesla owner took over the social networking company.

Modi had met Musk at the Tesla Motors in 2015. “Enjoyed discussion on how battery technology can help farmers," he had then tweeted.

The others on the list are Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians and health sector experts.

These include entrepreneur and Tesla and Twitter owner Elon Musk, astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson, Nobel laureate economist Paul Romer, author Nicholas Nassim Taleb and investor Ray Dalio.

Other notable personalities are Falu Shah, Jeff Smith, Michael Froman, Daniel Russel, Elbridge Colby, Peter Agre, Stephen Klasko and Chandrika Tandon, officials said. There will be conversations to achieve better synergy, understand the developments in the US and invite people to collaborate with India among other issues on the agenda, they said. As a means to enhance people-to-people connect, Modi often meets thought leaders in the countries he visits, they noted.

PM Modi will be in the city where he will celebrate the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters with the UN leadership and members of the international community.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22.

