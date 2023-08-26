Chandrayaan-3 News Highlights: August 23 Will be Celebrated as National Space Day; PM Modi Asks ISRO to Organise 'Space Hackathon' for Youths

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the excitement generated by the success of Chandrayaan-3 has to be channelised to power scientific temper among youngsters to realise the dream of a developed India by 2047.
Addressing a function organised at the airport here by the BJP to celebrate the success of Chandrayaan-3 and welcome the prime minister on his return from his two-nation tour, Modi said that at the BRICS Summit in South Africa and during his visit to Greece, he received several congratulatory messages over the success of the lunar mission.
With the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission, India will emerge as a global leader in space technology and giant strides in the field will help the country emerge as a modern, developed nation by 2047, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Saturday.
The Prime Minister was addressing the gathering of scientists at the Command Centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bengaluru in a programme organized against the backdrop of the Chandrayaan-3 mission success.
“You have the people’s trust and blessings of mother earth to carry out this mission," he said, referring to the scientists of the national space agency.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to the control Centre today to congratulate each one of us. He was emotional about this historic event. We are very happy to know the names of the sites ‘Tiranga’ and ‘ShivShakti’," S Somnath, Chairman, ISRO.
Delhi: “The point where Chandrayaan-3 landed, that point was named as ‘ShivShakti’. Shiv ki baat hoti hein toh Shubham hota he aur Shakti ki baat hoti hein toh mere desh ke Nari Shakti ki baat hoti he’…Chandrayaan-2 point was named as ‘Tiranga’..": says PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said culture has an inherent potential to unite, while asserting that the work of G20 culture ministers holds immense significance for entire humanity.
In a recorded video message to the delegates attending the G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting here, the prime minister said Varanasi is a treasure chest of spirituality, knowledge and truth.
“Culture has the inherent potential to unite… your work holds immense significance for entire humanity," Modi told the gathering of G20 ministers.
Speaking at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), PM Modi declared the historic touchdown of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft near the moon’s south pole “a roaring announcement of India’s scientific achievement in the infinite universe". The feat made India the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole. READ MORE
Arecorded video message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting will be played during the event being hosted in Varanasi on Saturday.
Varanasi is the parliamentary constituency of Modi.
Sources said in the 9-minute-long video the prime minister will extend his greetings to the ministers and other delegates who have gathered in the temple town for the mega G20 event. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday he had requested the Karnataka Governor, Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister not to come to the airport to receive him as he did not want them to take the trouble of coming early in the morning as he was not sure of his arrival time after a long flight.
Modi flew down to Bengaluru around 6 am directly from the Greek capital of Athens to interact with ISRO scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon.
Addressing a large number of people gathered outside the HAL airport earlier, the PM said since he was coming from a far-off place (Athens) he did not know what time he would reach here, and he requested Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar not to take the trouble of coming to receive him as he would return soon after paying tributes to ISRO scientists.
Hailing the ISRO on the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that people from across the globe who believe in science and the future are filled with enthusiasm over India’s achievement.
The Prime Minister who flew down to Bengaluru directly from Greece, said he could not stop himself from reaching the city first on his return to pay tribute to the ISRO scientists. Before heading for ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here, Modi addressed a gathering outside the HAL Airport.
“Not only Indians but people across the globe who believe in science, who see the future and are dedicated to humanity, are filled with enthusiasm," he said.
“Today, every child in the country is seeing his future in you. You have shown a path to the youth. Your achievement is not only the Chandrayaan feat but also the wave of inspiration and energy you have spread across the country," says PM Modi at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru.
“There was a time when we were counted in the third row. Today, from trade to technology, India is being counted among the countries standing in the first row. In this journey from ‘Third row’ to ‘First row’, institutions like our ‘ISRO’ have played a huge role," says PM Modi at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru.
“Women scientists played a key role in Chandrayaan 3..this ‘Shivkshakti’ point will inspire the upcoming generations to use science for the welfare of people. The welfare of people is our supreme commitment..", says PM Modi at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru.
“Our scientists built an artificial Moon at ISRO research facility to test the soft landing of the lander. The lander was bound to succeed as it passed several tests before going there (to the Moon)," says PM Modi as he addresses ISRO scientists in Bengaluru.
You have awakened an entire generation and left a deep imprint on them…You took ‘Make in India’ to the moon: PM Modi in address to ISRO scientists in Bengaluru.
“India has decided to name the land on the Moon, where our Chandrayaan has landed. We have decided that it will be known as ‘Shivshakti…On 23rd August, India hoisted flag on the Moon. From now onwards, that day will be known as National Space Day in India…The spot on the lunar surface where the Chandrayaan-2 left its footprints will be known as ‘Tiranga’. This will be an inspiration for every effort made by India. it will remind us any failure is not final," says PM Modi as he addresses ISRO scientists in Bengaluru on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon’s surface.
“India is on the moon! We have our national pride placed on the Moon! We have reached a place where no one has reached before! We have achieved a feat that no one has achieved before! This is today’s India. Bold and Brave," says PM Modi.
This is no ordinary achievement; it’s a roaring announcement of India’s scientific achievement in the infinite universe…This is India, which thinks innovatively and uniquely. This is the India which goes to dark zones and illuminates the world by spreading light," says PM Modi as he addresses ISRO scientists in Bengaluru on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon’s surface.
PM Modi was also shown latest images being sent by the lander on lunar surface. “Hum wahan pahuche jahan koi nahi pahuncha. Humne woh kiya jo pehle kisi ne bhi nahi kiya,” said PM Modi as he got emotional while addressing ISRO scientists. Speaking on ‘Vikram Lander, the prime minister said, “ek taraf ‘Vikram ka Vishwas’ hai, toh doosri taraf ‘Pragyan ka Parakram’ hai.”
On Wednesday as the Lander Module of the Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully touched the moon’s surface, PM joined the ISRO team at Mission Operations Complex at ISTRAC virtually from Johannesburg, where he was attending the 15th BRICS summit.