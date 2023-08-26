Chandrayaan-3 News Highlights: August 23 Will be Celebrated as National Space Day; PM Modi Asks ISRO to Organise 'Space Hackathon' for Youths

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the excitement generated by the success of Chandrayaan-3 has to be channelised to power scientific temper among youngsters to realise the dream of a developed India by 2047.

Addressing a function organised at the airport here by the BJP to celebrate the success of Chandrayaan-3 and welcome the prime minister on his return from his two-nation tour, Modi said that at the BRICS Summit in South Africa and during his visit to Greece, he received several congratulatory messages over the success of the lunar mission.

Modi was welcomed at the Delhi airport by BJP president J P Nadda and Lok Sabha members from the national capital, while scores of people had gathered at the function to celebrate the Chandrayaan-3 landing on the Moon.