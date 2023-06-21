PM Narendra Modi’s Yoga Day Event at UN HQ in US: Richard Gere, Ricky Kej, Vikas Khanna...List of Attendees

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads a unique yoga session on Wednesday in a historic celebration to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga (June 21) at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters, top officials, envoys and prominent individuals from more than 180 countries will join him.

The function will be attended by personalities and influencers from all walks of life, including diplomats, officials, academicians, health professionals, technocrats, industry leaders, media personalities, artists, spiritual leaders, yoga practitioners, among others.