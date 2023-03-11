Home » India » Bengaluru-Mysuru E-way Opening by PM Tomorrow; To Cut Travel Time by More Than Half | In Pics

Curated By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: March 11, 2023, 13:54 IST

New Delhi, India

The project has been developed at a total cost of around Rs 8,480 crores and involves six-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275. (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Karnataka on Sunday and dedicate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to the nation. The 118-km long project will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around three hours to about 75 minutes.

The project has been developed at a total cost of around Rs 8,480 crores and involves six-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway was an important connectivity project that will contribute to Karnataka’s growth trajectory.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari earlier on Twitter said the construction of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, which encompasses a portion of NH-275, also entails the development of four rail overbridges, nine significant bridges, 40 minor bridges, and 89 underpasses and overpasses.

“This ambitious project aims to improve accessibility to regions such as Shrirangpatna, Coorg, Ooty, and Kerala, thereby bolstering their tourism potential," Gadkari said.

“An important connectivity project which will contribute to Karnataka’s growth trajectory," Modi said of the project.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones for projects worth around Rs 16,000 crore in Karnataka on Sunday.

first published: March 11, 2023, 12:24 IST
last updated: March 11, 2023, 13:54 IST
