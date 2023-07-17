PM to Inaugurate New Terminal Building of Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair on July 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of the Veer Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on July 18 via video conferencing, a press release said on Monday.

With a total built-up area of 40,837 square metres, the new terminal building will be capable of handling 1,200 passengers during peak hours and about 40 lakh passengers annually.

The shell-shaped structure of the new terminal building depicts the sea and islands. The entire terminal will have 100 percent natural lighting for 12 hours a day which will be achieved by skylights along the roof.

The building will be equipped with 28 check-in counters, three passenger boarding bridges and four conveyor belts.

“The inauguration of the New Integrated Terminal Building, built at a cost of around Rs 710 crore, will play a key role in boosting connectivity of the island UT," the press release said.