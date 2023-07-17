Trends :Rain TodayMumbai RainsSeema Haider CaseJ&K EncounterYamuna Floods
PM to Inaugurate New Terminal Building of Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair on July 18

With a total built-up area of 40,837 square metres, the new terminal building will be capable of handling 1,200 passengers during peak hours and about 40 lakh passengers annually

Reported By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 12:17 IST

Port Blair, India

The shell-shaped structure of the new terminal building depicts the sea and islands. (News18)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of the Veer Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on July 18 via video conferencing, a press release said on Monday.

With a total built-up area of 40,837 square metres, the new terminal building will be capable of handling 1,200 passengers during peak hours and about 40 lakh passengers annually.

The shell-shaped structure of the new terminal building depicts the sea and islands. The entire terminal will have 100 percent natural lighting for 12 hours a day which will be achieved by skylights along the roof.

The building will be equipped with 28 check-in counters, three passenger boarding bridges and four conveyor belts.

“The inauguration of the New Integrated Terminal Building, built at a cost of around Rs 710 crore, will play a key role in boosting connectivity of the island UT," the press release said.

    • “The new airport terminal building has a number of sustainability features like Double Insulated Roofing System to reduce heat gain, skylights to provide maximum inlet of abundant natural sunlight during day time to reduce artificial light usage inside the building, LED lighting, low heat gain glazing. Rainwater catchment in an underground water tank, on-site sewage treatment plant with 100% of treated wastewater reused for landscaping and a 500 KW capacity solar power plant are some other features of the terminal building ensuring minimal negative impact on the islands’ environment," it added.

    first published: July 17, 2023, 12:17 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 12:17 IST
