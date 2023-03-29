PM told Scientists Covid Vaccine Failure Will Be Mine, Credit for Success Yours: Mandaviya at News18 Rising India

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, at the third edition of the News18 Rising India Conclave on Wednesday, said that the “health of India and India’s democracy is on track".

“Whoever says it is not on track, it is a sign of his failure. A New India is in the making. Every person feels this government is mine, it is doing something for me. Be it houses, ration or gas cylinder, he is getting basic facilities," he said.

Narrating the Covid vaccine story, Mandaviya said, “The country was fighting Covid. Scientists had said vaccine is the best solution. Usually, it takes seven-15 years for the research and launch. The vaccine in the market was very expensive. PM Modi met the scientist community and asked if we could make it. The PM asked them to see the global protocol, without compromising on quality. He said you do the research, we will arrange for financial resources. PM Modi told the blame for the failure would be mine, credit for success would be yours. The world got the first dose on December 20, 2020. India got the first indigenous dose on January 16, 2021."

“At that time, Modi visited four manufacturing companies. I was following up…We were confident we could even become exporters," he said.

Elaborating on how the government tackled the Covid crisis, he said, “First, they said this is Modi vaccine, don’t take it. PM Modi said give it first to frontline workers, then comorbid people, then seniors. They said the vaccine is not good, why doesn’t Modi take it first? When his turn came, they said how did he take it when 50% of the population hasn’t?"

​Asked about India’s image abroad post the vaccine success, Mandaviya said, “First, they used to say India would not be able to give vaccines to everybody. I attended the World Economic Forum (WEF) twice. In September 2022, they said India was doing okay. But at the WEF in January 2023, everyone was saying how India was the best in Covid management and vaccination drive…I even met Bill Gates, he congratulated India for administering 2.2 billion vaccine doses."

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification, he said, “He said something, someone moved court, the judiciary gave its judgment. How are we to blame? They are blaming the government for their failures."

Questioning the Opposition unity, he said, “Everybody wants to be saved. Some people have faced court action. It is not our fault…Every person, public representative should have faith in the judiciary."

Responding to the Opposition’s claim that the action on Gandhi was planned by the government, he said, “How can we plan this? Is the court answerable to the government? Questioning court’s judgment based on evidence, commenting on it, protesting against it, wearing black clothes, who is putting democracy in crisis and where? We believe in democracy and citizens."

