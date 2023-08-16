PM Vishwakarma Scheme: Artisans, Craftsmen to Get Rs 1 Lakh Loan at Maximum 5% Interest | Details

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a scheme to support skilled workers during his Independence Day address, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a “PM Vishwakarma" scheme that will benefit about 30 lakh traditional artisans and craftsmen, including weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers, and barbers.

Under the scheme worth Rs 13,000 crore, craftsmen will be provided a subsidised loan of Rs 1 lakh in the first tranche, and another Rs 2 lakh in the second tranche, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said after the Cabinet meeting.

Advertisement

The loans will be provided at a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the PM Vishwakarma initiative will celebrate our traditional artisans and craftspeople, both from rural and urban India.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister announced that the scheme from the