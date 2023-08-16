Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
PM Vishwakarma Scheme: Artisans, Craftsmen to Get Rs 1 Lakh Loan at Maximum 5% Interest | Details

Under the scheme worth Rs 13,000 crore, craftsmen will be provided a subsidised loan of Rs 1 lakh in the first tranche, and another Rs 2 lakh in the second tranche

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 20:50 IST

New Delhi, India

The loans will be provided at a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent. ( (AP file)

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a scheme to support skilled workers during his Independence Day address, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a “PM Vishwakarma" scheme that will benefit about 30 lakh traditional artisans and craftsmen, including weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers, and barbers.

Under the scheme worth Rs 13,000 crore, craftsmen will be provided a subsidised loan of Rs 1 lakh in the first tranche, and another Rs 2 lakh in the second tranche, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said after the Cabinet meeting.

The loans will be provided at a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the PM Vishwakarma initiative will celebrate our traditional artisans and craftspeople, both from rural and urban India.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister announced that the scheme from the

    On Tuesday, the Prime Minister announced that the scheme from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day and said, "In the days to come, we will launch a scheme on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, benefiting individuals skilled in traditional craftsmanship, particularly from the OBC community. Weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers, barbers, and such families will be empowered through the 'Vishwakarma Yojana', which will begin with an allocation of around 13,000-15,000 crore rupees,"

    (with PTI inputs)

    Saurabh Verma

    first published: August 16, 2023, 16:03 IST
    last updated: August 16, 2023, 20:50 IST
