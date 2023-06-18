PM Modi's US Visit: How Bond With Biden Will Give a Boost to Bilateral Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States is set to propel India-US relations to the next orbit, according to insiders and analysts.

PM Modi will be flying to New York on June 20, where he will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters on June 21. In December 2014, the UN General Assembly had adopted a resolution proclaiming June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. Prime Minister will then travel to Washington DC, where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22 and meet President Joe Biden to continue their high-level dialogue.

Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of PM Modi on the same evening. The prime minister will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on June 22 (Thursday) at the invitation of Congressional Leaders, including Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Speaker Charles Schumer.

Prime Minister Modi will also attend a lunch hosted at the State Department by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on June 23. In addition to the official engagements, Prime Minister is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian Diaspora.

WHY THE VISIT MATTERS

Modi-Biden relationship has been defined by close engagement, frank exchanges, mutual respect and admiration and special gestures. This visit, too, is being marked by special gestures of President Biden for PM Modi.

President Biden is hosting the PM for an Official State Dinner. There will also be a bilateral meeting with President Biden. But Biden and his family are going out of the way and doing much more than formalities and extending a touch of personal warmth to be with PM for multiple events.

President Biden along with the First Lady are hosting PM Modi for a private dinner and conversation the day before the official state dinner.

The First Lady will also accompany PM Modi for a skilling event. President Biden and PM will also be together for a Technology event.

Over the past decade the two leaders have come closer, with mutual trust and admiration strengthening their bond. This has been visible through various gestures on multiple important occasions.

NOT THE FIRST TIME

In 2014 , during his visit to USA, then US Vice President Joe Biden hosted a special lunch for PM Modi. The two leaders also met in 2016 when PM addressed the joint meeting of US Congress.

, during his visit to USA, then US Vice President Joe Biden hosted a special lunch for PM Modi. The two leaders also met in 2016 when PM addressed the joint meeting of US Congress. In September 2021 , the two leaders met during PM’s visit to USA.

, the two leaders met during PM’s visit to USA. In May 2022 , they met in Japan for the Quad Summit.

, they met in Japan for the Quad Summit. In June 2022 , they met during the G7 Summit in Germany.

, they met during the G7 Summit in Germany. In November 2022 , the leaders met during the G20 Summit in Indonesia.

, the leaders met during the G20 Summit in Indonesia. The leaders met in Japan in May this year, for the G7 and Quad meetings.

THE SPECIAL MOMENT OF RESPECT AND ADMIRATION

During their meeting in Japan in May 2023, President Biden was quoted as telling PM Modi about his upcoming US visit: “You are causing me a real problem. Next month we have a dinner for you in Washington. Everyone in the whole country wants to come. I have run out of tickets. You think I am kidding? Ask my team. I am get-ting phone calls from people I have never heard of before. Everyone from movie actors to relatives. You are too popular."

In the same meeting, praising PM Modi, Biden had further said: “You also made a fundamental shift in climate. You have influence in Indo-Pacific. You are making a difference."

During their meeting in Japan for the G7 Summit this year, President Biden walked up to PM Modi to share a hug.

During their meeting in Indonesia last year, the two leaders ex-changed greetings as seen in the viral photo below.