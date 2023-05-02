Trends :Wrestlers' ProtestManipur ViolenceDelhi RainArmy Chopper CrashGo First Crisis
Home » India » Police Looking for Woman History Sheeter to Get to Shaista

Police Looking for Woman History Sheeter to Get to Shaista

Police teams have launched a search for Mundi Pasi in Sulem Sarai, Mundera and other localities, including the Dhoomanganj area

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 09:26 IST

Prayagraj, India

Shaista Parveen is now a fugitive from law with a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on her head in the Umesh Pal case. (News18 File)
The Prayagraj police are now looking for a woman history sheeter known as Mundi Pasi, who allegedly helped slain gangster Atiq Ahmad’s wife Shaista Parveen in evading arrest.

She is suspected to have provided shelter to Shaista, who is an accused in the February 24 murders of lawyer Umesh Pal and two police personnel who were deployed for his security.

She has been charged for being part of the conspiracy of the murders and a reward of Rs 50,000 was declared on her arrest, the police said.

According to police sources, Mundi Pasi was seen with Shaista several times when the latter was canvassing for the post of mayor after joining the Bahujan Samaj Party, which later dropped her in favour of another candidate.

Mundi Pasi, a history sheeter in Dhoomanganj, has several criminal cases, including that of murder, lodged against her.

She has been on the run for a long time but was operating her gang from Dhoomanganj and its adjoining localities.

Mundi Pasi, on Monday, appeared before select mediapersons and alleged that she was being framed in the Umesh Pal murder case.

She said she had nothing to do with the murders and had no relation with Shaista Parveen.

Instead, she claimed that Atiq got her brother killed.

However, police sources claimed that a few days ago when the police teams had closed in on Shaista, it was Mundi Pasi who got announcement made by mosques asking women to come out on the streets.

“Hundreds of burqa-clad women came out on the streets within minutes and we could not trace down Shaista in the crowd," said a source.

About the Author

Sanstuti Nath

