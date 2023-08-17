Police, Naxalites Exchange Fire on Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh Border; Explosives, Maoist Literature Recovered

In a joint operation, the police in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra and neighbouring Chhattisgarh recovered explosives, Maoist literature and other material following an exchange of fire with Naxalites along the border of both states, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Nilotpal said. "The Gadchiroli police had received intelligence inputs on August 15 night about the presence of a Naxalite camp of Sandra LOS (local organisation squad) and other such formations in north of Bhopalpatnam in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district along the border of the two states," he said.

The information was immediately shared with the Bijapur SP. After discussions, a joint team headed by Additional SP of Aheri (in Gadchiroli) Satish Deshmukh with nine C-60 parties comprising around 200 commandos and also comprising of Bijapur Deputy SP and 70 District Reserve Guard (DRG) commandos was formed for the combing operation, he added.