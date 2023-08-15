Policeman Injured as History-sheeter Opens Fire to Evade Arrest in Gwalior

A constable was injured when an absconding history-sheeter opened fire at two policemen when they tried to catch him in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night in Hastinapur police station limits, he said.

Following a tip-off, constables Kapil and Vakeel were sent to nab history-sheeter Pavan Jatav, who had been absconding, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel said.

When the policemen tried to nab Jatav, he fire at them with a gun. Constable Kapil received bullet injury in his stomach, he said.

Even after being injured, Kapil and the other constable continued to hold the criminal and in the meantime a police team reached the spot, the official said.

The injured policeman is undergoing treatment in a hospital and his condition is stable, he said.