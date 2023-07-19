Policeman Wins Praise for Managing Traffic Barefoot Amid Heavy Downpour, Waterlogging in Srinagar

A traffic policeman in Srinagar has won praise for managing the movement of vehicles on a busy road here barefoot amid torrential rains.

A video, being widely shared on social media, showed the policeman on duty at the Gupkar Road intersection managing the traffic barefoot as he took out his shoes and socks due to the waterlogging in the area as heavy rains lashed many parts of the Valley.

The video was posted on Twitter by a user and an independent weather forecaster, ‘Kashmir Weather’.

“Amidst challenging conditions of waterlogged roads and heavy downpour in Srinagar, a traffic cop goes above and beyond, performing his duty barefoot," the Kashmir Weather wrote.

The short video clip is winning over the internet and has garnered over 32,000 views on Twitter so far.