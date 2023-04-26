Poonch Ambush: Planned in Pakistan, Jammu Man 'Gives Shelter to Attackers at His Home' for 3 Months

A local Gujjar from Poonch-Rajouri area, on instructions from Pakistan-based terrorists, had planned and arranged the logistics for ambush on an Army truck. The attack on Jammu-Poonch national highway, amid rain and low visibility, had killed at least five soldiers.

According to sources, the local Gujjar had kept terrorists at his home for three months. During their stay, the attackers — believed to be three in numbers — got instructions by a local handler on voice notes. “This is confirmed that the attack was planned from Pakistan," a source added.

The banned People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), an offshoot of Pakistan-backed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, had claimed responsibility for the attack on the military truck on an isolated road at Bhata Duriyan in Poonch district of J&K’s Jammu division.

The outfit had released some pictures on social media, claiming them to be from the site of ambush. It also stated that some parts of the videos of the ‘Operation’ will be released ‘soon’.

A massive search and combing operation is going on in Bhata Dhurian-Tota Gali and neighbouring areas to hunt down the terrorists involved in the attack.

The special forces and NSG are also engaged in the operation in the dense forest areas, news agency PTI quoted official sources as saying. They added that drones, sniffer dogs and metal detectors are being used.

They said nearly 50 people, including 14 OGWs, have been detained in connection with the attack and some of them have been let off after questioning, they said.

PTI quoted sources as saying that two group of seven to eight terrorists, are believed to have engineered the attack. According to the investigation, terrorists reportedly hid themselves in a culvert on this road stretch before attacking the vehicle.

Over 50 bullet marks have been found on the vehicle that shows intensity of the firing by terrorists, the sources said.

During the search operation, troops came across a few natural cave hideouts in the area, which could possibly have been used by the terrorists in the past, they said, adding the troops are also looking for any improvised explosive devices (IEDs) terrorists may have planted in the densely forested areas, especially in deep gorges and caves.

The army truck attacked in Poonch was carrying fruits, vegetables and other items from the Bhimber Gali camp to Sangiote village for Iftar celebration on Thursday. The slain soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations.

The Bhimber Gali-Poonch road, which was closed for traffic following the terror attack, was reopened for traffic on Sunday.

Army’s Northern Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday said necessary action to nab the terrorists responsible for the deadly attack is under way.

Experts from various agencies, including the National Security Guard (NSG) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), have visited the site of the attack in the past two days to probe the incident, the officials said.

Hundreds of people in Kishtwar on Sunday took out a candle light march in solidarity with the family of the jawans killed in the attack.

(With inputs from PTI)

