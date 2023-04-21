Poonch Attack: 12 Detained; Drones, Sniffer Dogs, MI Chopper Used in Massive Manhunt for Terrorists

At least 12 people were detained on Friday for questioning in connection with the deadly ambush of five army soldiers in the dense forest area of Bata Doriya in Poonch. Officials said that those detained were being questioned at various levels by the security forces to ascertain the identity of the terror group, which is believed to be active in the area for more than a year and probably comprises a sniper too.

Drones and sniffer dogs were used and an MI chopper conducted a recce of the dense forest area of Bata-Doriya in Poonch on Friday in a massive manhunt for the terrorists who killed five Indian Army personnel and injured one the day before.

An NIA team visited the ambush spot and conducted a full inspection of the area and the vehicle targeted in the attack. Top police and army officers including DGP Dilbag Singh, ADGP Mukesh Singh and GoC reviewed the search operation, officials said. The entire area of Tota-Gali-Bata Doriya, which has dense forests, has been cordoned off.

Officials said drones and sniffer dogs are being used to trace the terrorists, adding the army also conducted a recce of the area with an MI-chopper.

Five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured on Thursday after their vehicle caught fire following the attack. The soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations.

Sources said the attack is suspected to have been carried out by a group of three to four terrorists who used some explosives, possibly a sticky bomb or grenade, because of which the vehicle caught fire.

Those who executed the attack are believed to have been present in Rajouri and Poonch for more than one year and had adequate knowledge of the terrain which is quite rough, they said. The area is a hotbed of Jammu and Kashmir Gaznavi Force (JKGF) as its ‘commander’ Rafiq Ahmed alias Rafiq Nayi, who is a resident of the area, they added. At present, three to four terrorist groups are active in the region of Rajouri and Poonch, sources said.

The Army said the vehicle the soldiers were travelling in came under fire and it caught fire because of the likely use of grenades. The army found bullet marks on the vehicle and the body of a jawan. According to the initial investigation, the attack was carried out from both sides.

Top army and police officials on Friday laid wreaths and paid homage to the soldiers. Officials said a high alert has been sounded in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch amid heightened vigil along the Line of Control. Traffic on the Bhimber Gali-Poonch road was stopped following the incident and people have been advised to go to Poonch via Mendhar, they said.

After a wreath-laying function at Rajouri, the mortal remains of Lance Naik Debashish of Algum Sami village of Puri district of Odisha were airlifted to his native place for last rites.

The mortal remains of Havildar Mandeep Singh of Chankoian village of Ludhiana (Punjab), Lance Naik Kulwant Singh of Charik village of Moga district (Punjab), Sepoy Harkrishan Singh of village Talwandi of Gurdaspur district (Punjab) and Sepoy Sewak Singh of Bagha village of Bathinda district (Punjab) were being sent to their native places by road, they said.

Meanwhile, Jammu witnessed several protests by BJP, VHP, Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, Shiv Sena, Dogra Front and Jammu Statehood organisation among others.

In a tweet, the Army said, “Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and all ranks of Indian Army salute the supreme sacrifice of five Indian Army brave hearts, Hav Mandeep Singh, L/Nk Debashish Baswal, L/Nk Kulwant Singh, Sep Harkrishan Singh and Sep Sewak Singh who laid down their lives in the line of duty at Poonch Sector yesterday." Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said he was anguished at the loss of lives of the brave soldiers.

“Their rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families," he said in a tweet.

