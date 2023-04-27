A day after the Dantewada blast, which left 10 police personnel dead, CNN-News18 has accessed a video capturing the aftermath of the Maoist-perpetrated Chhattisgarh explosion.

What News18 learned after a video was accessed, was that a policeman had taken shelter behind one of the vehicles and managed to fire back at some of the rebels. Villagers also managed to record the scene. Cops have, however, not yet authenticated the video.

https://twitter.com/CNNnews18/status/1651470044625510401

Advertisement

A person can be seen crawling to the side of the road right after the blast followed by sounds of firing.

A thread-like thing could also be seen lying across the road, which is suspected to be the wire connected to the IED that blew up the vehicle carrying security personnel.

A man saying “udh gaya, poora Udh gaya" [blown off, completely blown off] could also be heard in the video. The video accessed by News18 was recorded by a civilian driver of one of the SUVs that was part of the convoy carrying the jawans back to Dantewada.

This SUV had 8 personnel, who reportedly fired back at the naxals after the vehicle ahead of them was blown off.

Ten police personnel and a civilian driver were killed after Naxals blew up a Multi-Utility Vehicle (MUV) which was part of a convoy carrying security personnel in Aranpur police station area of Dantewada on Wednesday afternoon.

Security personnel at the site after 10 police personnel and a driver were killed in an attack by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Wednesday. (Image: PTI)The blast was carried out using an IED containing an estimated 40 kg of explosive material. Visuals from the spot showed a huge crater across the road at the blast site, almost 10-feet deep. The MUV was completely destroyed in the blast.

This was the biggest strike by Naxalites on security forces in the state in the last two years. The area where the blast took place is around 450 km from state capital Raipur.

Advertisement

The deceased security personnel belonged to District Reserve Guard (DRG)- an anti-Naxal unit of the state police.

Out of the 10 deceased personnel, eight were residents of Dantewada district while one each belonged to neighbouring Sukma and Bijapur district.

Some of them had joined the force after quitting Naxalism.

Read all the Latest India News here