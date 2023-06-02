Trends :Odisha Train AccidentOdisha Accident VideoOdisha Accident ReactionsOdisha Accident ExperienceCocktail Drugs Banned
Home » India » Pope Francis Accepts Resignation of Bishop Franco Mulakkal After Rape Allegations

Pope Francis Accepts Resignation of Bishop Franco Mulakkal After Rape Allegations

The Vatican announced the decision on Thursday, without giving any further information

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

June 02, 2023

Vatican City

Bishop Franco Mulakkal (2nd R), accused of raping a nun, is pictured outside a crime branch office on the outskirts of Kochi, September 19, 2018. (Reuters)
Bishop Franco Mulakkal (2nd R), accused of raping a nun, is pictured outside a crime branch office on the outskirts of Kochi, September 19, 2018. (Reuters)

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Franco Mulakkal as bishop of Jalandhar in northern India, who was acquitted last year of repeatedly raping a nun over a two-year period.

The Vatican announced the decision on Thursday, without giving any further information.

Mulakkal, 59, was appointed bishop of the Diocese of Jalandhar, in Punjab state, in 2013. He stepped down temporarily from the post in 2018 when he was accused by a nun of raping her multiple times.

A court acquitted him in January 2022, but both the investigating officer and the nun have appealed the verdict.

Indian media said Pope Francis met Mulakkal in February, but the Vatican gave no information about the encounter.

Bishops traditionally hand in their resignation when they turn 75.

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    first published: June 02, 2023, 06:04 IST
    last updated: June 02, 2023, 06:04 IST
