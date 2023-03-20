Porn Clip Screened at Patna Railway Station Isn’t The First Such Goof-up; Here’s 5 Similar Instances

Hundreds of people present at the Patna Railway Station were left baffled after some screens meant to display advertisements, showed a porn clip for over 3 minutes on Sunday. People eventually filed complaints with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The Indian Railways took cognizance of the matter and 2 FIRs were filed, one by RPF and the other by GRP under the Information Technology Act. The process to blacklist the advertising agency is underway, the Railways said in a statement.

This is not the first time technical glitches of this sort have caused embarrassment to the public and the authorities. Across the globe, many times inappropriate messages, videos, or symbols have popped up where they should not.

‘Smoke Weed Everyday Message’ Pops Up in Mumbai

The LED display board on the Worli-bound road in Mumbai had flashed a strange message to its commuters in December last year. The message read ‘Smoke weed everyday’, one that was allegedly caused due to technical glitch. According to an India Today report, the bikers and drivers on the road witnessed the message and were quick to share pictures on social media. .

Pravin Padwal, the Joint commissioner of traffic, said “L&T company had installed the LED display board for diversion on the north bound from Haji Ali to the Lotus junction. When discussed with L&T engineer Thackeray, he said that some technical glitch caused the faulty message."

LED Display Board Flashes Cuss Words in Navi Mumbai

Some miscreants hacked into the LED speed limit display board in Navi Mumbai sometime back. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC)’s display board on the Palm Beach Road flashed some cuss words and abusive language in Hindi. Some of the commuters recorded the video of the offensive sign board.

Graphic Porn Video Flashes on Brazil Airport Screen

Travellers at Brazil’s Santos Dumont airport were left both amused and embarassed in May 2022 after a graphic porn clip played on the screen intended to display flight-related information. Video recordings on social media showed passengers at the Santos Dumont airport laughing, hiding the displays from their children, or simply being shocked by them.

The airport authority’s statement said that its information services are outsourced to another company, which it has also notified. “We stress that the content shown on our media screens is a responsibility of the companies who have advertisement rights," said Infraero, the airport authority.

Pornographic Images Displayed During Zoom Call in US

United States Federal Reserve Governor Christopher was hosting a Zoom meeting in May last year when it was allegedly “hijacked" by one of the participants who displayed porn images during the virtual session.

“We were a victim of a teleconference or Zoom hijacking and we are trying to understand what we need to do going forward to prevent this from ever happening again. It is an incident we deeply regret," a Times of India report quoted Brent Tjarks, executive director of the Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America (MBCA) as saying.

Only Fans Star Accidentally Plays Porn Clip on Flight

Only Fans star Alana Evans boarded a flight in January this year, and accidentally opened a porn video, leaving fellow passengers baffled. However, she herself took to Twitter to inform about the incident. She was on a flight to Las Vegas, US.

Even as she apologized for the incident, she said the “graphic sex image" did not make her uncomfortable.

