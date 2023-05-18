Posing as Nadda’s PA, Gujarat Man Offers Maha Cabinet Posts to BJP MLAs; Arrested

Nagpur Police has arrested a man who impersonated himself as BJP chief JP Nadda’s personal assistant and demanded money from party MLAs in Maharashtra promising them ministerial posts.

The accused, Neeraj Singh Rathod, a resident of Gujarat, offered cabinet berth to four BJP MLAs - Vikas Kumbhare, Tekchand Savarkar, Tanaji Mutkule and Narayan Kuche, India Today reported.

However, BJP MLA Vikas Kumbhare approached the police against Rathod. Kumbhare, in his complaint, said Rathod contacted him several times and offered the urban development portfolio in the Maharashtra cabinet.

The police said Rathod asked for lakhs of rupees and promised ministerial posts to these MLAs in the next cabinet expansion.

Advertisement

The police have registered a case under IPC sections Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment).

Nadda recently visited Maharashtra where he held several meetings with party leaders.

The BJP chief called for collective efforts by the party to ensure that the next mayor of Mumbai is from the BJP. “We all need to work in such a way that the next mayor of Mumbai city will be from BJP".

Pointing at the attendees, he said, “With your strength, we need not have to think twice about this resolution (installing mayor of BJP)".

Nadda advised BJP workers to develop skills of listening to the people. He also called on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Nadda dubbed the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray “totally corrupt" which he said paused all the good works.

Advertisement

The last mayor of Mumbai before the five-year term of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ended in March 2022 was Kishori Pednekar, who belongs to Uddhav Thackeray-led faction. The state government appointed the administrator in the BMC as elections could not be held before the expiry of the five-year term.