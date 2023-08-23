Potti Pesarattu To Hariyali Chicken, Exploring The Flavours Of Kakinada's Manaki Food Court

In recent years, the culture of midnight snacking has gained immense popularity across India, leading to the emergence of various food outlets catering to this trend. To address the demand for late-night treats, numerous food courts and street food vendors are offering a diverse range of snacks during nighttime hours. In this culinary landscape, Andhra Pradesh stands out with its vibrant night food courts, and one such establishment that has caught the attention of many is the Manaki Food Court in Kakinada City.

Located adjacent to the GGH Government Area Hospital, Manaki Food Court boasts a whopping 200 food stalls, providing a culinary paradise for food enthusiasts and night owls alike. This bustling food destination offers an array of delectable flavours, attracting both locals and tourists. Nestled within its expansive space, the food court features an impressive selection of cuisines, satisfying a wide range of palates.

The allure of Manaki Food Court extends beyond its vast variety—it has become a haven for meat lovers, offering over 50 types of non-vegetarian dishes. From succulent grilled meats to flavorful curries, carnivorous visitors can indulge in a delightful assortment of options. However, the food court’s offerings are not limited to non-vegetarian delights; it also caters to vegetarian preferences, ensuring that every visitor finds something to satiate their cravings.

As weekends roll around, the food court buzzes with activity as families, children, and individuals converge to enjoy their favourite dishes in a lively ambience. The diverse menu doesn’t just focus on taste; it also accommodates health-conscious customers. Among the standout items is the Potti Pesarattu, a nutritious and wallet-friendly option priced at just Rs.10. Made from moong beans and spices, Potti Pesarattu, also known as Moong Dal Dosa, is an excellent choice for individuals managing conditions like diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure.