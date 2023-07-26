Pounding Rains in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Says Govt Well-prepared to Tackle Situation

With rains pounding most parts of Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the state government has reviewed the risk prone areas and is well-prepared to tackle the situation.

He appealed to people to follow the instructions of the local administration.

"The @Indiametdept has issued a flash flood bulletin, warning of potential flash floods in some parts of Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka. The Government has reviewed the risk prone areas and is well prepared to tackle the issues on ground," the Chief Minister tweeted.

To ensure safety, District Commissioners have declared holidays for schools and colleges in the vulnerable regions and it is advised for all citizens to adhere to the instructions of local administration, he further said.

Meanwhile, all the reservoirs are completely filled up with the heavy inflow of water.

Most of the rivers in the state are in spate.

The India Meteorological Department has sounded an orange alert for the coastal and Malnad region in the state with a forecast that moderate to heavy spells of rain accompanied by gusty winds was likely in these places.

The wall of a house at a village in Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district collapsed and the inmates have moved to the house of their relatives. Three houses in Pudu village were damaged in rain-related incidents.

The temporary service road at Kalladka which was a make-shift arrangement during the ongoing construction of National Highway was completely washed away following heavy downpour.