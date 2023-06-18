UP's Power Shock: 94% Households Saw Daily Outages in June, 74% for Over 2 Hrs, Finds Survey

A total of 94% of households in Uttar Pradesh faced power outages daily in June, with 65% facing outages three or more times on an average each day, a survey by LocalCircles has found.

The survey received over 14,000 responses from citizens located in 56 districts of Uttar Pradesh. 69% respondents were men, while 31% respondents were women.

DAILY OUTAGES

The survey first asked residents of the state – ‘On average, how many times has power been going off in June (from the utility company) at your home each day?’

Over 7,000 responded to the query with 29% indicating one-two times; 35% of respondents indicating three-five times; 18% indicated six-10 times; 12% indicated they have been witnessing power going off 10-20 times a day, while 6% of the respondents stated that they have no knowledge as “we have 24×7 power backup".

In effect, 94% of households in UP surveyed say they have been facing power outages daily in June; 65% are facing power outages three or more times on an average each day.

74% FACE OUTAGES FOR OVER TWO HOURS

The survey next sought to know the duration of these outages — On average, how many hours of power outages (from the utility company) have you been experiencing each day at your home in June?