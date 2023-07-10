Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsDelhi NewsChandrayaan-3ISKCON Monk
Home » India » Pragati Maidan Tunnel Closed for Traffic Due to Waterlogging

Pragati Maidan Tunnel Closed for Traffic Due to Waterlogging

Delhi recorded 107 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 13:16 IST

New Delhi, India

In a tweet, the traffic police said, Movement of traffic is restricted at Pragati Maidan tunnel due to waterlogging.(Image/Twitter)
In a tweet, the traffic police said, Movement of traffic is restricted at Pragati Maidan tunnel due to waterlogging.(Image/Twitter)

The Pragati Maidan tunnel was closed for traffic on Monday due to waterlogging, officials said on Monday.

In a tweet, the traffic police said, “Movement of traffic is restricted at Pragati Maidan tunnel due to waterlogging. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly." The city recorded 107 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday.

top videos
  • Jawan Prevue: Plot & Character Details You Might Have Missed In Shah Rukh Khan's Film Teaser
  • OMG2 Teaser Out | Priyanka Never Backed Out Of Jee Le Zaraa? | Rashmika Follows Vicky's Footsteps
  • Rikkie Valerie Kollé Scripts History, Becomes First-Ever Transgender Woman To Win Miss Netherlands
  • Lee Pace & Laura Birn On Kubbra Sait-Nimrat Kaur's Roles On The Show, Foundation 2 & India-EXCLUSIVE
  • Barbie Vs Oppenheimer On July 21 Has Twitter In A Meltdown; Fans Remember Epic Bollywood Face-Offs

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 10, 2023, 13:16 IST
    last updated: July 10, 2023, 13:16 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App