Pragati Maidan Tunnel Closed for Traffic Due to Waterlogging

The Pragati Maidan tunnel was closed for traffic on Monday due to waterlogging, officials said on Monday.
In a tweet, the traffic police said, “Movement of traffic is restricted at Pragati Maidan tunnel due to waterlogging. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly." The city recorded 107 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday.
first published: July 10, 2023, 13:16 IST
last updated: July 10, 2023, 13:16 IST