Pragya Thakur's Attempt to Take Woman For 'The Kerala Story' Backfires as Girl Elopes With Muslim Bf

The move to take a 19-year-old girl, who was in a relationship with a Muslim man, for ‘The Kerala Story’ movie backfired for BJP MP Pragya Thakur as she eloped with her boyfriend days later. The girl was from Bhopal.

The girl, a nursing student, was taken by Pragya Thakur, who represents the Bhopal Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh. Thakur had taken her for the movie so that she distances herself from her boyfriend, Yusuf.

A few days after the incident, the girls mother filed a missing complaint and claimed that her daughter might have eloped with the person. The young woman, who disappeared on May 15, had her wedding planned for May 30.

Advertisement

According to her family’s claims, she ran away with Yusuf, taking with cash, gold, and silver jewelry that were intended for her wedding.

WHAT IS KERALA STORY BASED ON?

‘The Kerala Story,’ directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani. The movie is about forced religious conversion and alleges that about 32,000 women in Kerala were converted to Islam and many were sent to ISIS-ruled Syria at the pinnacle of the terror group’s dominance.

Following the release of the film’s trailer, a petition to the Supreme Court was filed seeking a stay of execution on the basis of “worst kind of hate speech" and “audio-visual propaganda."