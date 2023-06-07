Trends :Mumbai MurderMira Road Murder CaseDiabetes & ObesityOdisha Train AccidentCyclone Biparjoy
Pragya Thakur's Attempt to Take Woman For 'The Kerala Story' Backfires as Girl Elopes With Muslim Bf

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 14:34 IST

New Delhi, India

Pragya Thakur had taken the woman to theatres so that she distances herself from her lover. (Pic: ANI)

The move to take a 19-year-old girl, who was in a relationship with a Muslim man, for ‘The Kerala Story’ movie backfired for BJP MP Pragya Thakur as she eloped with her boyfriend days later. The girl was from Bhopal.

The girl, a nursing student, was taken by Pragya Thakur, who represents the Bhopal Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh. Thakur had taken her for the movie so that she distances herself from her boyfriend, Yusuf.

A few days after the incident, the girls mother filed a missing complaint and claimed that her daughter might have eloped with the person. The young woman, who disappeared on May 15, had her wedding planned for May 30.

According to her family’s claims, she ran away with Yusuf, taking with cash, gold, and silver jewelry that were intended for her wedding.

WHAT IS KERALA STORY BASED ON?

‘The Kerala Story,’ directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani. The movie is about forced religious conversion and alleges that about 32,000 women in Kerala were converted to Islam and many were sent to ISIS-ruled Syria at the pinnacle of the terror group’s dominance.

Following the release of the film’s trailer, a petition to the Supreme Court was filed seeking a stay of execution on the basis of “worst kind of hate speech" and “audio-visual propaganda."

    • The Supreme Court denied the plea, adding, “There are varieties of hate speeches. This film has got certification and has been cleared by the board." Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan blasted the film’s producers, calling it “propaganda" by “the Sangh parivar."

    Following backlash, the promo for the film on YouTube was changed from “heartbreaking and gut-wrenching stories of 32,000 females in Kerala…" to “true stories of three young girls from Kerala."

    first published: June 07, 2023, 13:54 IST
    last updated: June 07, 2023, 14:34 IST
