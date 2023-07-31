Prayagraj: In Rare Surgery, Doctors Remove Foetus From 7-Month-old Boy's Stomach

A case of foetus in a foetus (FIF), a rare congenital anomaly, was reported at SN Children’s Hospital where a seven-month-old boy was found carrying a foetus of an equal age inside his stomach.

However, doctors performed a complex surgery to remove the foetus which had developed a head, hair, both arms and legs.

The child is now healthy and under the supervision of doctors, said Dr D Kumar, who conducted the operation.

He said, “It is a very rare case and there are probably 200 such cases in the whole world and 10 in the country."