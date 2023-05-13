Predator Alligator Fish Discovered in Dal Lake, Makes Locals Curious

Alligator gar fish, mostly found in North America was discovered in Srinagar’s Dal Lake on Thursday. This non-native predator fish has surprised experts in Kashmir, but also left locals and the shikaras a bit worried. It is to be noted that neither alligators nor crocodiles are found in Kashmir waters. While many were excited by this discovery, some netizens had a field day on the internet. Calling it a ‘foreign delegate’ for the G20 meeting, the internet was abuzz with mems.

To calm some nerves, the experts have blamed this on some ‘crazy’ tourist or an aquarium owner who must’ve thrown the creature into the lake. It was discovered on a weed removing machine of the Lakes Conservation Management Authority (LCMA).

The research and monitoring in-charge of the lake, Masood Ahmad, told Hindustan Times: “We have for the first time seen such a type of fish known as alligator gar. It was a new experience. Nobody has witnessed such a fish here as its mouth resembles a crocodile’s. People were left stunned," he added.

He added that he will enquire whether this will impact the lake and its ecosystem with the fisheries department and Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST).

Joint director, fisheries department, Abdul Majid Tak said that they were trying to figure out the source and if there were any more such fish in the lake. “It can be a mischievous act as well. Our department has neither reared nor stocked such fish," he was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

Alligator gars are indigenous to North America. These creature usually don’t attack humans, but they can grow up to eight feet and become a danger to indigenous fish species.