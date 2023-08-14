Prep Talk for G20 Summit: 35 Hotels in New Delhi, NCR Booked for Sept 9-10 Meet | Exclusive

A total of 35 hotels in New Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have been booked by different missions and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for guests and dignitaries who will arrive for the G20 summit on September 9 and 10, according to local sources.

The hotels are in New Delhi, South Delhi and Aerocity. The war between Russia and Ukraine is set to be a topic of discussion at the G20 meet, News18 had earlier reported, citing a US State Department official. Leaders of the G20, including US President Joe Biden, are scheduled to convene in New Delhi.

According to the G20 website, the 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi summit, stating leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

US PREZ JOE BIDEN TO STAY AT ITC MAURYA

Sources said that top five-star hotels, namely Taj Mahal, Taj Palace, Maurya Sheraton, Le Meridien, Shangri-La, Imperial, Oberoi and Leela, will host the top dignitaries of the world.

According to top sources, some missions have permanent security go-ahead for some top hotels and they have booked their spots long ago. All dignitaries will come with a big contingent, which will include their personal office, top foreign office officials, ministers and security. All missions are already in touch with the MEA for smooth stay and movement during the visit.

Top sources say Biden is likely to stay at ITC Maurya, China’s President Xi Jinping is likely to stay at Taj Palace, Taj Maan Singh will host dignitaries from the UAE, Saudi dignitaries will stay at Leela and Le Meridien will host different organisations.

These hotels will be manned by the Delhi Police as the first access control squad for the VIPs and a Deputy Commissioner of Police-level officer will oversee the operations.