Home » India » President Droupudi Murmu to Fly Sortie in Su-30 on Saturday

President Droupudi Murmu to Fly Sortie in Su-30 on Saturday

In 2009, former president Pratibha Patil had flown in the frontline fighter aircraft

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 08:12 IST

New Delhi, India

President Murmu will be visiting Assam from April 6 to 8 (File Photo: PIB YouTube)
President Murmu will be visiting Assam from April 6 to 8 (File Photo: PIB YouTube)

President Droupudi Murmu will fly a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft on Saturday from the Tezpur Air Force Station, an official spokesperson said.

In 2009, former president Pratibha Patil had flown in the frontline fighter aircraft.

President Murmu will be visiting Assam from April 6 to 8, the spokesperson said.

“On April 8, 2023, the president will make a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station," the official said.

RELATED NEWS

She will inaugurate the Gaj Utsav-2023 at the Kaziranga National Park on April 7 and later at Guwahati, she will flag off the Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition-2023.

Advertisement

On the same day, she will also grace the function being organised to mark the completion of 75 years of the Gauhati High Court at Guwahati, the spokesperson said.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

first published: April 06, 2023, 08:09 IST
last updated: April 06, 2023, 08:12 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Joined By Richard Madden, Varun Dhawan, Rekha, Nora Fatehi At Citadel Premiere In Mumbai, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Malaika Arora, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About