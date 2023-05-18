Trends :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyAir India Flight TurbulenceCannes 2023Delhi Weather
Home » India » President Murmu Greets VP Dhankhar on His Birthday

Born in 1951 in the Kithana village of Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, Jagdeep Dhankhar was sworn in as India's 14th vice-president on August 11, 2022

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 09:00 IST

New Delhi, India

President Murmu greeted Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on his birthday and wished him good health and a long life. (File Photo/PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on his birthday and wished him good health and a long life in the service of the nation.

Born in 1951 in the Kithana village of Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, Dhankhar was sworn in as India’s 14th vice-president on August 11, 2022.

“My best wishes to Vice-President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji on his birthday. May God always bless him with good health and a long life in the service of the nation," Murmu tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

first published: May 18, 2023, 09:00 IST
last updated: May 18, 2023, 09:00 IST
