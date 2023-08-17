INS Vindhyagiri: All You Need to Know About Navy's Guided Missile Frigate with Advanced Defense Power

President Droupadi Murmu hailed the indigenous construction of Indian Navy’s advanced stealth frigate INS ‘Vindhyagiri’ as a testament to India’s self-reliance in shipbuilding during its launch at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd’s (GRSE) facility on the banks of Hooghly river in Kolkata on Thursday.

The President said that the creation of the sophisticated frigate stands as a testament to both Atmanirbhar Bharat, India’s self-reliant spirit and the nation’s strides in technological progress. “I am very happy to be here at the launch of Vindhyagiri. This event marks a move forward in enhancing India’s maritime capabilities. Vindhyagiri is also a step towards achieving the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat through indigenous ship-building," she said.

She further said, “Project 17A of which Vindhyagiri is a part, reflects our commitment to self-reliance and technological advancement. This project demonstrates indigenous innovation for developing state-of-the-art technology. I have been informed that the multi-mission frigates of this series would be capable of dealing with all kinds of threats to our maritime interests."

She also extended her congratulations to the Indian Navy and all contributors for building and delivering over a hundred warships, including frigates like Vindhyagiri. “Your skill and tireless efforts have brought us to this milestone for which I appreciate the entire team at GRSE for its achievements," she added.

The President said the security in the Indian Ocean Region and the larger Indo-Pacific has many aspects. “It includes piracy, armed robbery, drug smuggling, illegal human migration, natural disasters and several such issues. Against this backdrop, the Indian Navy has the mandate to protect, preserve, and promote India’s maritime interests. The Navy has to always remain proactive in tackling security threats," she said.

Here’s all you need to know about the INS Vindhyagiri and Its Launch

President Murmu said the ship is aptly named after the Vindhya’ ranges, which have been a symbol of fortitude. “I am confident that when this warship gets commissioned, it will symbolise the robustness of the Vindhyas", she said.

This vessel marks the completion of the sixth out of seven ships crafted as part of ‘Project 17 Alpha’ for the Navy. The initial five ships within this initiative were launched between 2019 and 2022.

Significantly, this constitutes the third and final stealth frigate to be manufactured for the Navy by the Kolkata-based shipyard under the same project.

An official revealed that an impressive 75 percent of equipment and systems orders for the P17A ships have been sourced from indigenous entities, including micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Prior to joining the Indian Navy’s active fleet, INS Vindhyagiri, the cutting-edge ship will be outfitted with state-of-the-art technologies and subjected to rigorous trials.

Measuring a substantial 149 meters in length and with a displacement of approximately 6,670 tonnes, the P17A ships are formidable guided missile frigates, boasting a top speed of 28 knots. A GRSE official highlighted their capacity to neutralize threats across the realms of air, surface and sub-surface dimensions.

This is Murmu’s second visit to West Bengal after being elected the president last year. She visited the state in March. She said “The vibrant city of Kolkata, with its rich history and culture holds a special place in the heart of our nation." “Kolkata’s strategic location makes it vital for our naval preparedness, safeguarding our maritime interests and maintaining regional stability," she added.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were also present on the occasion.

Earlier today, the president inaugurated the ‘My Bengal, Addiction Free Bengal’ initiative as part of the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan,’ organised by Brahma Kumaris at the Raj Bhavan.