President Murmu Takes Maiden Sortie in Fighter Jet in Assam's Tezpur

President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a three-day trip to Assam, reached Tezpur from Guwahati

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 11:34 IST

Group Captain Naveen Kumar Tiwari flew her in a Sukhoi-30 MKI that took off from the Indian Air Force base
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday took her maiden sortie in a fighter aircraft at Tezpur air base in Assam.

Group Captain Naveen Kumar Tiwari flew her in a Sukhoi-30 MKI that took off from the Indian Air Force base.

Murmu, who is on a three-day trip to Assam, reached Tezpur from Guwahati. She was received at the air base by Air Marshal S P Dharkar, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

