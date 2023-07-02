President Murmu to Visit Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra During July 3-7

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Karnataka, Telangana, and Maharashtra from July 3 to 7, during which she will attend two convocations and meet members of vulnerable tribes, a statement issued on Sunday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

She will attend the 2nd convocation of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence in Muddenahalli, Karnataka on Monday.

She will also interact with the members of PVTGs (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups) at the state's Raj Bhavan in the evening, it said.

On July 4, President Murmu will grace and address the closing ceremony of 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Hyderabad.

The President will address the 10th convocation of Gondwana University on Wednesday. She will also inaugurate the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Sanskritik Kendra in Koradi, Nagpur, it added.