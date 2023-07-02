Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
President Murmu to Visit Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra During July 3-7

President Murmu to Visit Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra During July 3-7

She will attend the 2nd convocation of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence in Muddenahalli, Karnataka on Monday

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 21:20 IST

New Delhi, India

She will also interact with the members of PVTGs (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups) (File Photo: PIB YouTube)

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Karnataka, Telangana, and Maharashtra from July 3 to 7, during which she will attend two convocations and meet members of vulnerable tribes, a statement issued on Sunday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

She will attend the 2nd convocation of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence in Muddenahalli, Karnataka on Monday.

She will also interact with the members of PVTGs (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups) at the state's Raj Bhavan in the evening, it said.

On July 4, President Murmu will grace and address the closing ceremony of 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Hyderabad.

The President will address the 10th convocation of Gondwana University on Wednesday. She will also inaugurate the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Sanskritik Kendra in Koradi, Nagpur, it added.

    • On July 6, President Murmu will interact with the members of PVTGs in Raj Bhavan, Nagpur.

    She will attend a civic reception at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai, to be hosted in her honour by the government of Maharashtra, the statement added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 02, 2023, 21:20 IST
    last updated: July 02, 2023, 21:20 IST
