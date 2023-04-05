'Prevention Is Better Than Cure': Calcutta HC Tells Bengal Govt to Get Central Forces for Hanuman Jayanti

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday asked the Mamata Banerjee government to seek paramilitary forces from the Centre to keep the peace during the April 6 Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

“If local police apprehend any breach of peace, police should act immediately. Prevention is better than cure. State police is directed to take assistance of paramilitary forces," the court said.

The order comes after a spate of violence in West Bengal’s Howrah and Hooghly districts during recent processions around Ram Navami.

The division bench led by Acting Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam directed state police to hold route marches in areas where Hanuman Jayanti celebrations will be held. No rallies will be permitted in the areas where prohibitory orders are in place following violence during and after Ram Navami, the HC added.

The paramilitary forces will generate confidence and ensure law and order, said the bench. It also asked the state administration to strengthen its intelligence network.

The HC also warned against any public statement on the celebrations of such festivals in view of the sensitive situation.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by leader of opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari. His lawyer contended that chief minister Mamata Banerjee had made utterances against one community.

All political parties in the state indicated that they were happy with the court’s directions.

“The court’s decision is good and everyone should enjoy Hanuman puja with peace," said chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said, “We welcome this direction as this can help in bringing peace."

Governor CV Ananda Bose also said, “We are ready, we are prepared. Three companies of paramilitary will be deployed in Chandannagar, Howrah, and Barrackpore."

The state secretariat has already directed all officials to take special measures on Thursday.

The recent incidents of violence in Howrah and Hooghly have triggered another political tussle between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP, with both blaming each other for the clashes.

