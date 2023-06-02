Trends :Odisha Train AccidentOdisha Accident VideoAshwini VaishnawIndiGo FlightCocktail Drugs Banned
Prime Minister Modi to Address Joint Session of US Congress on June 22

The statement was signed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 21:55 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

This will be the second time that Modi will be addressing a joint meeting of the US Congress. (File Image/PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a joint session of the US Congress on June 22 during his official state visit to the country.

This will be the second time that Modi will be addressing a joint meeting of the US Congress.

“On behalf of the bipartisan leadership of the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate, it is our honour to invite you (Prime Minister Modi) to address a joint meeting of Congress on Thursday, June 22," top congressional leaders said in a statement.

The statement was signed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries.

President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Modi for an Official State visit to the US, which will include a state dinner, on June 22.

    About the Author

    first published: June 02, 2023, 20:44 IST
    last updated: June 02, 2023, 21:55 IST
