Film on 'Maryada Purushottam' Sans Boundaries of 'Maryada': Why is This Neta Fuming Over 'Adipurush'

As Om Raut’s recent release ‘Adipurush’ continues to receive the wrath of a section of the audience, it is Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi to join the trail. She slammed the makers of the movie for the poor dialogue writing and asked them to apologise to the entire nation for shaming the great Hindu epic Ramayana.

“The dialogue writer of Adipurush @manojmuntashir, as well as the director, should apologise to the nation for the pedestrian dialogues written for the movie, especially for Lord Hanuman."

It hurts every Indian’s sensibilities to see the kind of language being attributed to our revered gods in the name of entertainment. You make a movie on Maryada Purushottam Ram and cross all boundaries of Maryada for quick box office success is unacceptable," the Shiv Sena UBT tweeted.

Ever since its release, Adipurush, which was hailed as this year’s most anticipated release, has been badly trolled for improper dialogues and crass depiction of the Hindu mythological figures in it.

Some of the most criticised instances include a popular tale from Ramayana where Lord Hanumana sets Ravana’s Lanka on Fire. In the movie, the Lord is made to say, “Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki."

In another scene, a mythological character says, “Jo humari behno ko haath lagaayenge, unki Lanka laga denge."