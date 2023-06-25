Pro-PFI Stickers, Cracker Bombs Put Up at Houses in Navi Mumbai; Cops Register Case

Police have registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly putting up stickers hailing the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) and tying cracker bombs at some houses in Navi Mumbai, officials said on Sunday. The stickers and bombs have been seized and a probe launched into the case, they said. Some persons wrote “PFI Zindabad" and “786" with green ink on stickers and pasted them at the entrance of a house in the New Panvel area in the wee hours of Saturday.

Besides, cracker bombs and incense sticks were found tied at two other houses in the area, the police said in a crime report. The Khandeshwar police on Saturday night registered an FIR against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, and residence), they said. No arrest has been made so far in this connection, the police added. In September last year, the central government banned PFI and several of its associates for five years under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), accusing them of having “links" with global terror groups like ISIS.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)