Trends :Wrestlers' ProtestManipur TensionSudan ConflictAtiq AhmedUS Visa
Home » India » Probe Agency Should Not File Charge Sheet Without Completing Investigation to Deny Default Bail to Accused: SC

Probe Agency Should Not File Charge Sheet Without Completing Investigation to Deny Default Bail to Accused: SC

An accused will be entitled to default bail if the investigating agency fails to file a charge sheet within 60 days from the date of remand

Advertisement

Published By: Poorva Joshi

PTI

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 13:28 IST

New Delhi, India

The top court's judgement came while granting bail to an accused in a criminal case (File Photo/Reuters)
The top court's judgement came while granting bail to an accused in a criminal case (File Photo/Reuters)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that an investigating agency should not file charge sheet in court without completing probe to deprive default bail to an accused.

According to section 167 of the CrPC, an accused will be entitled to default bail if the investigating agency fails to file a charge sheet within 60 days from the date of remand. For certain category of offences, the stipulated period can be extended till 90 days.

“If an investigating agency files a charge sheet without completing investigation, the same would not extinguish the right of the accused to get default bail," a bench of Justices Krishna Murari and Sanjay Kumar said.

Advertisement

The top court’s judgement came while granting bail to an accused in a criminal case.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: April 26, 2023, 13:28 IST
last updated: April 26, 2023, 13:28 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Filmfare Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Tabu, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Badhaai Do Win Big

+8PHOTOS

Akshay Kumar, Uorfi Javed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Huma Qureshi Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About