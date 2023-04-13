'Propaganda against BRS And Me': K Kavitha Denies Links after Sukesh Chandrasekhar Adds 'Ghee' to Fire

A day after screenshots of purported conversations between alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Telangana MLC K Kavitha cropped up on social media, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader has denied any links with him.

“I am not even familiar with Sukesh Chandrasekhar. I don’t even know who he is. But regardless of the facts, some media outlets are zealous and persistent in publishing false news," Kavitha said In a statement. “For the past few days, some media organisations have been deliberately spreading false news and false propaganda against the Telangana government, BRS party, and most importantly, me. Not having the courage to face the popularity of the BRS party and KCR’s national level activities politically, the opponents of Telangana are keeping the media organisations in the dark and working through papers, TV channels, YouTube media and deliberately spreading bad propaganda against the BRS party."

The chats were shared widely on social media. The hashtag ’15kiloghee’ has been trending since Wednesday. It has been alleged that Sukesh delivered Rs 15 crore to Kavitha under instructions from Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal and jailed former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain.

In the screenshots, one is shown chatting with a number saved as ‘Kavita Akka TRS’. It is discussed through the conversation how a ’15 kg ghee tin’ must be delivered to Akka’s office. It is alleged that 15 kg ghee refers to Rs 15 crore.

Sharing the screenshots, BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri tweeted: “Eating too much ghee is hazardous to physical and political health. Telangana Sister’s leg injury was expected but Sukash Chandrashekhar’s claim of delivering 15 Kgs of Ghee (INR 15 Cr.) was unexpected!"

In her statement, Kavitha added: “The people of Telangana are wise. They are conscious beings who know the difference between milk and water. Truth is known through consistency. The society of Telangana will definitely throw out those who are spreading false propaganda out of jealousy of the BRS government, which has placed Telangana in the forefront of the country in all fields, under the guidance of KCR. Some media outlets have been slinging mud on me. If they have guts and honesty, my interpretation too should be given equal priority."

The MLC is currently under bed rest at home due to an avulsion fracture.

